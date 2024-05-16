The Standard
'Sympathetic': More details on key worker housing project unveiled

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 16 2024 - 12:00pm, first published 11:59am
Some of the original ideas for housing put forward for Harrington Road, but just what is actually proposed could be unveiled on Monday.
Some of the original ideas for housing put forward for Harrington Road, but just what is actually proposed could be unveiled on Monday.

A preferred provider has been announced for a key worker housing proposal in Dennington with details about the project to be unveiled at a public meeting on Monday, May 20, 2024.

