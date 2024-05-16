'Sympathetic': More details on key worker housing project unveiled

A preferred provider has been announced for a key worker housing proposal in Dennington with details about the project to be unveiled at a public meeting on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Haven Home Safe and its consortium partners have been selected for the project which aims to address the housing shortage impacting the city.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said the project, on council-owned land in Harrington Road, had the potential to provide about 50 homes for key workers and individuals and families seeking affordable and accessible housing.
"We know that there is a housing shortage affecting a broad cross-section of the community, including employers who in some cases are having difficulty attracting new employees because there are very limited housing options available for key workers," Cr Blain said.
"Council has heard these concerns and has an opportunity to do something about it.
"The information session is about sharing with the community - including those with concerns about the proposal - exactly what we have in mind."
Through an expression of interest process, Haven Home Safe and its consortium partners have emerged as the council's preferred partners.
At this stage the partners are conducting their due diligence on the proposed model and investment required before signing a formal agreement.
With extensive experience developing community housing, Haven Home Safe has offered to provide some concepts based on previous completed developments so the community can understand what will be proposed.
Haven Home Safe has completed developments in Tarneit, Epping, Carrum Downs, Doncaster, Bendigo and Geelong.
A representative from modular housing specialist based in Geelong, FormFlow Living, a consortium partner of Haven Home Safe, will also be at the meeting on Monday.
"We believe what we're proposing is considered and will be a sympathetic addition to the cityscape and deliver great community and economic benefits," Cr Blain said.
"We're really keen for the community to come along and learn more about the project.
"As a council we are committed to transparency and this will be part of an ongoing discussion with the community.
"Later this month and through June the community will be given a chance to respond to a survey and participate in a focus group discussions."
The presentation will be held at the Lighthouse Theatre on Monday, May 20, from 7pm.
