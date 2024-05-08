'It's been unreal': Defender making mark in first year of senior football

Kolora-Noorat lost significant personnel heading into 2024, giving Ethan Wyss an opportunity he has grabbed with both hands.
The 18-year-old defender, who graduated from the Power's under 18 side last year after consecutive Warrnambool and District league premierships, has played every senior game since debuting in round one.
He has been named in his side's best players twice from the opening five rounds, producing a breakthrough best-on-ground game in a narrow win against Panmure in round four.
The teenager has enjoyed the year so far, adding the step-up to seniors was "a lot different" but "a lot of fun".
"It's been unreal, It's been a good year getting a new group together under the new coaches," he told The Standard.
"It's been good, we've had a fair few young blokes step up and get a chance."
A number of Wyss' under 18 flag teammates have thrived at senior level this year, including Jack Vaughan, Oscar Curran and Caleb Kavanagh.
The defender has liked maintaining that connection with his junior teammates.
"It's been good because we've played a lot of footy together so we kind of know how each other plays," he said.
Wyss, who commutes during the week to study exercise science at university in Ballarat, credits several current and former Power players as mentors who have helped his development.
"A couple of the lads that have come from Cobden this year have been really good like Jake (Evans) and Louis (Cahill)," he said.
"And a few players last year like Ryan O'Connor and Jeremy Larcombe helped me out a bit."
Wyss has played for the Power his entire career, praising the culture of the club.
He believes his side, which sits third with four wins and a loss, is poised to "have a good crack" this year.
The Power face reigning premier Nirranda on Saturday, May 11 at Reid Oval.
