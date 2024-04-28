Power grind out win with 'guts and determination' as young defender shines

A rising Kolora-Noorat defender produced a breakout performance when his side needed it most against Panmure on Saturday, April 27.
Ethan Wyss, who graduated from the Power's under 18 premiership side at the end of 2023, starred in the back-line as his team narrowly defeated the Bulldogs 16.13 (109) to 15.10 (100) in the round four Warrnambool and District league clash.
In a game full of momentum swings, the Power managed to clinch the points after trailing 74-70 at three-quarter-time.
Power co-coach Sam Uwland described the contest as "really well-fought from both sides".
"Six or seven times that the lead changed over, so it was just going back and forth," he told The Standard.
"It seemed like it was a game of momentum... We did really well to come away with the win."
Uwland let his players know how proud he was of their efforts in the see-sawing encounter.
"I talked about it at the end of the game with the boys about the guts and determination they showed to just grind out the win and fight right until the end because Panmure to their credit they kept fighting back," he said.
"Every time they fought back we were able to respond so I was really happy with the boys for those efforts."
Wyss, who impressed in round two against Allansford, was named his side's best player with his 2023 under 18 premiership teammate Jack Vaughan listed second.
The Power's other co-coach Justin Wallace kicked four goals, as did former Panmure playing-coach Chris Bant.
Uwland praised the "energetic" Wyss as well as the entire playing group.
"He (Wyss) has come out of under 18s from last year and we set him a couple of roles in the back-line and he did really well there," he said.
"There were a few of the younger guys that we had go through the midfield, they worked pretty hard right throughout the game. It was a good team performance to grind it out."
The Power hold a 3-1 win-loss record and face Timboon Demons in round five.
