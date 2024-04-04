District league round one teams: Maskell Medallist, defensive star to debut

A Hampden league best and fairest winner headlines a group of new faces named for Russells Creek in its round one Warrnambool and District league clash with Dennington on Saturday, April 6.
Boom recruit Brett Harrington, a seven-time premiership player with Koroit and a Maskell Medallist in 2018, will debut for the Creekers after the ball-winner signed as a playing-coach in the off-season.
The Creekers will also unveil experienced Hampden league midfielder Kurt Smith (Port Fairy) and prolific former South Rovers goal-kicker Tim Ryan against the Dogs.
Russells Creek coach Dylan Herbertson was excited to see the trio in action.
"Anytime a bloke with Brett's accolades comes to your club it's pretty exciting times so it'll be good to get him going into it," he told The Standard.
"Hopefully he has a good year for us. His leadership's second to none and his guidance and Kurt Smith also brings that mature Hampden league experience, just really settles those younger guys and the guys that haven't played at that higher level yet.
"Tim Ryan coming across gives us a big focal point up forward."
Defender Jayden Askew also returns for the Creekers.
Meanwhile, Dennington recruits Ash Keen (returning after time away), Frank Onthaisong (North Warrnambool Eagles), Jake Shircore, Maison Maddern, Cyrus Fenn, Jarra Blackney-Noter and Flynn Rowe (all South Warrnambool) will all make their senior club debuts.
Dogs coach Leigh Anderson highlighted Keen and Rowe as players to keep an eye out for.
"I'm really excited to see how Ash Keen goes about it," he said.
"He's had some really good practice-match form.
"This will be Flynn Rowe's first hit-out in the District league. He was obviously a strong player at South under 18s a couple of years ago, so looking forward to seeing him go around."
Reigning premier Nirranda will debut a high-profile recruit in its grand-final rematch with Merrivale.
Former Panmure skipper Louis Kew will wear the Blues' colours for the first time after an impressive season with the Bulldogs that saw him finish runner-up in the league's 2023 J.A Esam Medal.
"We'll put him in his native habitat, put him in the back-line and you might see him through the middle as well," Blues coach Nick Couch said of Kew.
"We'll just let him ease into the side, it's a new environment for him so hopefully he enjoys it and hopefully he enjoys the year."
Brayden Harkness (holidays), James Willsher, Dylan Lees and Jordan Payne won't feature for the Blues in the fixture.
After two seasons with South Rovers, gun midfielder Justin Fedley makes his return for Allansford against Timboon Demons.
Fellow recruits Jordan Boyle (Koroit), Rhett Parsons and Patrick Drake (both Caramut) have been named for the Cats.
"We're nearly full strength but not quite there," Cats mentor Tim Nowell said.
Timboon Demons will have recruits Mitch Gristede and Bobby Gristede (both Allansford) fill forward and utility roles, while Balun Cumming (North Warrnambool Eagles) joins the midfield rotation.
Former Cobden Bomber Martin Angus comes into the side as a forward and at the other end, defender Jasper Makin will make his debut as an under 18.
Demons coach Marcus Hickey said there was a "sense of excitement" ahead of the season.
Kolora-Noorat have selected eight debutants for their game against South Rovers.
Ethan Wyss and Alex Kenna come up from last season's under 18s team while Ben Carlin, still in the under 18s, has been promoted to the top level.
Recruits Jordi Dwyer, Caleb Scanlon, Jack Aitken (all Terang Mortlake), Louis Cahill and Jake Evans (both Cobden) will all play their first games.
Lions recruits Aiden Grant, Bailey Grant, Lachie Cook, Sam Barker, Riley Mentha, Kye Brereton (all Warrnambool) will make their debuts.
Matt Sinnott
Matt Sinnott (Koroit) and Noah Greene (North Warrnambool Eagles) will make their club debuts for Panmure against Old Collegians.
Jack Coyle (Allansford) and Bailey Smith will make their senior debuts for the club, as will defender Tom Gedye after impressing during pre-season.
Merrivale v Nirranda
Merrivale Seniors
B: R.Barling, J.Britton, C.Graham
HB: J.Lenehan, F.Atchison, T.Harman
C: B.Hancocks, H.Owen, J.Gleeson
HF: M.Sandow, J.Neave, J.Johnstone
F: B.Bell, N.Krepp, O.Watson
R: M.Hausler, J.Porter, S.Gleeson
Int: J.Sauze, D.Weir, Z.Neave, O.Doukas, S.Barnes
Nirranda Seniors
B: C.Wagstaff, R.Nutting, L.Weel
HB: M.Lloyd, B.McCann, L.Kew
C: J.Irving, L.Irving, D.Willsher
HF: J.Primmer, D.Philp, J.Couch
F: T.Royal, H.Porter, J.Willsher
R: D.Craven, H.Giblin, J.Paulin
Int: T.Dalton, B.Kew, J.Walsh
Kolora-Noorat Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: B.Carlin, N.Marshall, L.Cahill
HB: J.Wallace, S.O'Connor, A.Robertson
C: E.Wyss, J.vaughan, C.Kavanagh
HF: C.Scanlon, A.Kenna, J.Pekin
F: O.Curran, R.Scanlon, P.McSween
R: J.Aitken, G.Beasley, J.Evans
Int: S.Uwland, C.Scanlon, M.Wyss, T.Glennen, T.Beasley, N.Castersen
South Rovers Seniors
B: L.Cook, C.Mailes, B.Bushell
HB: K.Brereton, T.Bishop, S.Wilde
C: B.Goodall, S.Williams, M.Edwards
HF: L.Mcfadyen, B.Grant, J.Cashin
F: J.Bell, R.Mentha, B.White
R: A.Grant, J.Morton, K.Lenehan
Int: E.Boylan, A.Laidler, S.Barker, F.McCoy
Timboon Demons Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: C.Trotter, L.Alsop, L.Smith
HB: R.Ziegelaar, I.Arundell, S.Newey
C: H.Stansfield, M.Wallace
HF: M.Gristede, K.Delaney, B.Cumming
F: R.Couch, E.White, M.Angus
R: B.Newey, M.Hickey, A.Hunt
Int: E.Gaut, K.Gristede
Allansford Seniors
B: K.Gordon, R.Parsons, J.Kirkwood
HB: A.Gordon, B.Lee, B.Edge
C: R.Swan, B.Hunger, J.Fedley
HF: P.Drake, C.Day, J.Boyle
F: F.Gleeson, Z.Mungean, R.Hare
R: B.Coutts, Z.Jamieson, B.Williams
Int: C.McLean, K.Jans, W.Parry
Panmure Seniors v Old Collegians Seniors
Teams not supplied
Dennington Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Dennington Seniors
B: T.noonan, L.Pearson, J.Turner
HB: L.Campbell-Gavin, B.Thornton, J.Shircore
C: D.Davidson, E.Dowd, C.Fenn
HF: T.Fitzgerald, J.Blackney-noter, J.Lewis
F: T.Noonan, D.Threlfall, M.Mavroudakis
R: B.Baker, A.Keen, F.Rowe
Int: R.Campbell-Gavin, N.Alexandrou, J.Garner, F.Onthaisongs
Russells Creek Seniors
B: P.Chatfield, N.Edge, Z.Welsford
HB: X.Short, G.McLeod, S.Alberts
C: J.Chatfield, B.Harrington, P.Brady
HF: T.Smith, C.Templeton, M.Rook
F: J.Askew, S.Brady, T.Ryan
R: K.Smith, L.McLeod, D.Burns
Int: J.Chatfield, A.Mcmeel, B.Melican, T.Boyle
