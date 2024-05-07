'Letter of the law': Competition locks in new-look structure next season

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association board has unanimously endorsed the implementation of a 10-team division one premier competition in season 2024-25.
The WDCA sub-committee, appointed by the board, recommended division one be split into two - premier and championship - and will come into immediate effect from next season.
Premier and division one will become an eight-team competition the following year with a promotion-relegation model in place, with the bottom-two teams from premier in 2024-25 to move to the championship division.
The WDCA board - who endorsed the changes at a meeting on April 29 - will determine the teams contesting these competitions, based on a number of factors, including mergers, with clubs to be given the opportunity to present their credentials for inclusion.
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell told The Standard it had been a "big body of work" but was thrilled to see the process formally finalised.
"That's the letter of the law now so it's really exciting," he said. "It's been a really positive process all along, the whole experience has been positive.
"Naturally as humans we sometimes don't like change but clubs have been really good all the way through at thinking about the big picture for them and the best way to move forward which is great.
"It's been a really consultative process with clubs and stakeholders who have had plenty of opportunities to have an input. You'll have a million opinions out there about the best way forward but we're pleased with the outcome.
"The sub-committee of Terry O'Keefe, Rob Johncock and Jeshua Ross have been fantastic and have covered most questions raised by clubs. Our process has always been to listen to the clubs."
Ansell said the ten-team premier division competition next season was the most reasonable way to address any lingering concerns about fairer fixtures, competitiveness and lack of transparency for clubs looking to progress to the highest division possible.
"The club feedback has been really positive so obviously moving forward going from ten to eight was the fairest way to get to that point," he said.
"The good thing is clubs get a chance to have a say on their own futures which is exciting."
The sub-committee recommended division one premier consist of one full round of two day matches, with a final four to ensure every club across 18 weeks of cricket play each other once.
Division one championship will consist of the first XI of all clubs not in the premier competition, and will play a full round of one day matches and a full round of two-day matches with a final-four.
Division two and three will be played as one-day matches with a final six, while division four will be one-day cricket but with a top-four.
A player point system in division one - including Twenty20 - is also set to be introduced from next season to support the new process.
The maximum number of points for all teams naming 12 players on their team sheet will be 24, with 22 points allocated if 11 players are named.
Definitions for the player points policy will range from one to six, which includes base players, returning players, other association, other WDCA club, overseas or state league players.
Penalties have been put in place for breaches of the player point system policy. Play HQ will manage the point system for clubs and will only look at the previous season.
"It's been a good process to work through with the points system, it's a good outcome because ultimately we want the best available talent playing in our competition," Ansell said.
"We started off looking at other associations, we looked at Geelong, Colac in particular, but they are different competitions in their own way.
"We're a bit more isolated down here in Warrnambool so that was a process but the aim is to protect a club that may be relegated, we don't want that club to be in a position where their hearts and souls have been ripped out.
"We think it's the most feasible way to discourage clubs from taking four, five players in one hit. It'll give clubs who are relegated a fighting chance of keeping their talent. We hope it can address mass poaching."
