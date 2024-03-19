Changing landscape: Cricket clubs exploring full merger for next season

Two Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one clubs are exploring a full merger next season, citing the ever changing landscape of cricket in the region as a key factor.
Brierly-Christ Church and Wesley Yambuk are looking to join forces at junior and senior level in season 2024-25 with committees for both clubs looking to tick off the proposal with its respective members.
It comes after Wesley Yambuk merged with Southern Titans this season, with the two clubs now mutually parting ways.
Wesley Yambuk president Bryce Eagleson told The Standard the proposal to merge with the Bulls was one in the best interests for their long-term future.
"We talked at length at a committee level and we looked at our long term future and while we felt we could continue on we believe by joining together we could build a strong club with plenty of numbers," he said.
"This is about the longer term. Cricket is changing in Warrnambool with the expansion, and we feel like this might be happening more.
"If we looked ten years in the future we felt like there may not be as many clubs around so we'd rather get in first than last and we've jumped on the front foot."
Eagleson said there was still plenty of work to be done before the merger was ticked off, including meeting with members but believed the proposal had plenty of support behind it.
He added Brierly was a terrific club to work with and believed it would be beneficial for all parties.
"We're at proposal level now so nothing has been formally finalised and as Brierly do, we feel like we've got the support for this to happen," he said.
"We admire a lot of what Brierly has been doing, they've got a good junior program, women's program and while, like us, we haven't had success at senior level for a while we feel together it's going to be a good decision.
"We're comfortable with where it's at and feel we're making the right decision."
He thanked the Titans for the season and wished them the best for the future.
Brierly-Christ Church president Steve McCabe echoed Eagleson's thoughts on the proposal.
"With the changing environment today of cricket, the money involved, less volunteers it's just getting harder and harder," he said.
"When the opportunity came up (with Wesley Yambuk), we decided you're better to make the move than to be pushed.
"You can see what's going to happen in the next five, ten years, a lot of foundation clubs will have to look this way eventually.
"The fishpond is getting smaller to recruit from and it's getting harder each year to attract players. We envision for our future that it's the best decision to shore us up for the next decade."
McCabe said there was a lot of work to be done, with the club releasing its official statement to members on Tuesday night but strongly believed it was the right decision for several reasons.
"We went down the Wesley line for a few reasons," he said.
"Geographically the move works and it's a good fit. It shores us up geographically in our area which is important."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.