'Hot on the lips of clubs': League to explore promotion-relegation model

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association will hold a president's meeting on Wednesday, February 7 as it explores options for a promotion-relegation model for the 2024-25 season.
The association will seek advice from clubs about a new-look model next season, with a 16-team division one competition split into two leagues of eight teams.
The proposal to be put to clubs for discussion would include a 'Premier' league and a 'division one' competition next season, both with eight teams.
Promotion and relegation would then flow between these two leagues with one team to go up and one team to go down each.
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell said the proposal was to ensure fairness in the home and away fixture and allow all clubs equal opportunity.
"Promotion-relegation has been something that's been discussed and it's something of a bit of a hot topic over the last few years," he told The Standard.
"Since the Grassmere association clubs came into the competition and we've had more clubs than in the past it's been something discussed between clubs but it's a difficult thing to implement because there's so many different factors.
"We have a few standalone clubs in division two, clubs like Noorat Terang, Nirranda, Koroit, Hawkesdale, Spring Creek, and the balancing act is you want to give those clubs the opportunity to be the best version of themselves they can be and some of those have expressed playing division one at some point.
"You need it to be fair and equitable. It is early stages but the proposal is to get it down on paper and get feedback. We're keen to be communicating with clubs and speaking to them and seeing what they think.
"Everyone has their own personal view but it's a big project. It's been hot on the lips of clubs for a few years."
The proposal would mean four standalone clubs would be promoted up to division one for the system to occur.
The association would potentially retain two-day cricket if it was still the clubs' preference in Premier and division one, while division two, three and four would possibly be all one-day cricket.
"It's all up for discussion, we're aware of the fact that the competition is in need of some re-structure," Ansell said.
"Division two has 18 teams in it, it's a big competition particularly when you're trying to play one-day and two-day cricket. It's difficult to have equity in the fixture.
"At the moment, there's an appetite for two-day cricket but that may change and it's up to the clubs.
"We'll get fresh feedback on that later down the track."
