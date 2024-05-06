Inside Racing: Special family news for Grand Annual-winning trainer

WARRNAMBOOL Grand Annual Steeplechase-winning trainer Symon Wilde and his partner Stephanie Scott tempered celebrations after Count Zero scored a thrilling victory in the feature race at the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival on Thursday, May 2.
The couple, who have three children, went to a Warrnambool restaurant with stable staff after Count Zero's epic win but were home by midnight and Scott revealed there's a great reason for the early night.
"I'm expecting our fourth child," an excited Scott said. "I'm not drinking because I'm pregnant and Symon had a huge week so we thought we would just sneak off home.
"I'm due to have our fourth child in November. It had been a really great night but we were both pretty tired so we just took off.
"We were home just before midnight. Some of the staff celebrated for a few more hours.
"Our children - Edith, 6, Ava, 4, and Sid, 3 - were at the track on Thursday to join in the celebrations and are over the moon there's going to be an addition to the family.
"We've just started telling family and friends about our exciting news and to do that over the carnival was wonderful."
Count Zero's win in the Grand Annual was Wilde's third. He had trained Gold Medals to win the marathon jumping race in 2018 and 2021.
FAVOURITE punters had a bleak Warrnambool May Racing Carnival last week.
Only eight favourites won from the 30 races over the three-days.
The opening day saw three favourites salute with Stern Idol, a $1.60 chance, winning the Brierly Steeplechase.
Prince Sonic, trained by Warrnambool trainer Mark O'Donnell, was the longest-priced winner at odds of $31.
Day two saw two favourites win. Tom Foolery was heavily backed to win the restricted steeplechase for John Leek and got the money as the $2.80 favourite while the Ciaron Maher-trained Chains Of Honour was the longest-priced winner for day two winning at odds of $11.
Three favourites got the cash on Thursday with short-priced favourite Affluential taking out the hurdle.
Bookmakers rubbed their hands with delight when Count Zero won the Grand Annual Steeplechase at odds of $31.
Rails bookie David McLauchlan said some well-backed runners saluted but overall the satchel swingers held a handy break over the punters during the carnival.
WINS to Ashford Street at Caulfield and Finance Legend at Horsham on Saturday, May 4 capped off a huge week for popular Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig.
The two winners gave Dabernig five for the week on the back of three during the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
Dabernig said Saturday's winners put the icing on the cake for his stable.
"It's been a huge week for the stable," he said. "The five winners are a reward for all the hard work staff put in each and every day.
"Three winners at the carnival were great but to go on and win at Caulfield and Horsham made it all extra special."
Ashford Street, having his first start for Dabernig, took his winning tally to 10 when he won a $150,000 race.
"Ashford Street has pulled up well following his first-up win," he said.
"We'll give him a month off now and set him for a race at Caulfield over 1100 metres on June 1. I was really happy with the first- up win by Finance Legend at Horsham.
"He showed good speed from the wide barrier to lead all the way. We'll just take him along slowly but I'm quietly confident he'll go through his grades."
Ashford Street took his stake earnings to more than $714,000 with Saturday's victory.
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Jane Baker sang the praises of jockey Melissa Julius after she guided Feargal to victory in a restricted race over 1800 metres at Horsham on Saturday, May 4.
Feargal defeated Moorak Miss and Maunarente to take out the $27,000 contest.
Baker said Julius did a lot of work for her stable.
"I was really happy for Melissa following the win by Feargal," she said.
"Melissa does a great job. She's a hard worker. I don't think she gets the chances she deserves. Feargal has been racing consistently.
"He deserved the win, I thought he put the writing on the wall for another win with his last-start second-placing at Ararat.
"Feargal is no world-beater but he keeps on having a go. The win by Feargal is extra special to me because I bred him. I've had a bit of luck with the breed. We got a two-year-old filly out of Feargal's mum Epona Gold at home.
"I'm hoping she's going to be the best. We still have a couple of small shares lift in her for sale."
Baker is contemplating giving Feargal his next start at Casterton on May 19.
Julius rode two winners at Horsham. She was also successful on the Daniel Bowman-trained Bubble Palace in a benchmark race.
THE final catalogue for this week's Inglis Chairman's Sale has been finalised with eight supplementary entries added.
The additions are headed by three-time Group One-placed three-year-old filly Tutta La Vita, who is being offered as a racing and breeding prospect and targeting the Group One Queensland Oaks in June - a race she is currently $8 third favourite.
The other supplementary entries are Group Three-winning Pierro mare Pierossa, a breeding right in popular young stallion Pierata, Australian Oaks runner- up So Dazzling, stakes winners Street Gossip and West Of Dalby.
The lightly-raced four-time winners Eagle Nest and Youthful, a sister to Group One winner and promising young stallion D'Argento. The Chairman's Sale begins at 5pm on Thursday, May 8 in Sydney at Riverside.
ANGLAND: Heavily-backed but just failed to win on Saturday. Punters should keep on following this promising runner in the future.
NAVY KING: Caught the eye with a nice effort to run fourth at Caulfield. He'll be hard to beat in lesser company next time.
ENNA'S DREAM: Resumed with a nice performance to run third in an 1100-metre race. She'll be suited to races over more ground. Mark her name down as an upcoming winner.
NASH RAWILLER: Just like a good win the veteran jockey just gets better and better. Rawiller rode two winners at Hawkesbury on Saturday including the cup winner Just Folk after a successful few days riding at the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
