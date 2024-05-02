The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wilde applause: Grand Annual winner 'dreamed of having horses like this'

Matt Hughes
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Matt Hughes, and Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 2 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baillie Keast and Liam Hoy (background) jump for joy as trainer Symon Wilde (front) lets the enormity of his Grand Annual Steeplechase win sink in. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Baillie Keast and Liam Hoy (background) jump for joy as trainer Symon Wilde (front) lets the enormity of his Grand Annual Steeplechase win sink in. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

SYMON Wilde remembers the thrill of being track-side as a child as he inherited his father Bill's passion for horse racing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.