Wilde applause: Grand Annual winner 'dreamed of having horses like this'

SYMON Wilde remembers the thrill of being track-side as a child as he inherited his father Bill's passion for horse racing.
Now one of Victoria's premier trainers is passing that tradition onto his own children.
The Warrnambool-based Wilde celebrated with partner Stephanie Scott and their three kids as Count Zero won a thrilling Grand Annual Steeplechase on the final day of the 2024 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival on Thursday, May 2.
It was Wilde's third victory in the famous long-distance grind - following Gold Medals' success in 2019 and 2021.
Count Zero, with jockey Darryl Horner Jr in the saddle, edged home in the 33-fence, 5500-metre epic ahead of the Andrew Bobbin-trained Bell Ex One with Tom Leek Jr's Tom Foolery back in third place.
Wilde said having his family there to support him meant the world.
"I remember being his age (pointing to his young son) being here and as I grew up I just dreamed of one day being able to compete in these races and have good enough horses," he said.
His father Bill remains a confidante and has been integral to his success.
"He's been the instigator in my passion for jumps racing," Wilde said.
"Being English, bringing me here when I was a kid, (I was) out there watching the Galleywood, watching all the great horses.
"I have always dreamed of having horses like this. Even at home, I'll be riding up the gallop just thinking 'I wonder what's my next Grand Annual horse'.
"It's just a real passion, I love it and I think it showcases country grassroots racing so well and I can't believe I am in this position, I am very fortunate."
Wilde said he loved the theatre of the annual and to now be a three-time winner was surreal.
"It's right up there. Gold Medals was my first one and I'll never ever forget but we got this horse years and years ago and we've won a Jericho (Cup) and now he's a Grand Annual winner," he said.
"It's pretty special and I am just thrilled because it's the one race I love the most so it means a helluvalot."
Wilde said the race was steeped in history and was a target for many stables.
"Our whole team gets such a buzz, you have no idea," he said.
"They work hard and I am really proud of them. I just love this race - the theatre of the Brierly and the Galleywood and this today I think it just makes these carnivals.
"Look how many people are here - it's just wonderful."
Wilde praised Horner for identifying where Count Zero could get an advantage.
"We had a bit to look at after the Brierly (on Tuesday). He just didn't jump well," he said.
"I think it was due to him being out the back and Darryl was terrific and said 'why don't we put him up the front like he usually is, I'll kick him out of the gates'.
"And he jumped beautifully today with a better look at them. We were really lucky with the ground - he's a top-of-the-ground horse but we know he can stay."
Horner's decision to return to riding was vindicated with the victory.
The 31-year-old put riding on the "back-burner" in 2023 to pursue a carpentry apprenticeship because he "wanted a change".
The 2021 Brierly Steeplechase winner on Flying Agent was lost for words after the race.
"I can't actually believe that just happened," he said.
"(To) the clerk of the course, I said, 'did I just win a grand annual'? Because it still hasn't sunk in. I can't believe it."
"All credit to the Symon Wilde team. You want to be on Symon's horses at Warrnambool."
Horner, who has ridden mostly for Cranbourne trainer Eric Musgrove, admitted the Grand Annual was a race he'd always hoped to win.
He said the racing "bug" brought him back to the sport full-time.
"I just couldn't stop watching the race," he said.
"I'd be at work with the races on my phone listening to them, banging nails in. It's what I truly love doing and Eric Musgrove rang me a few times and said you should get back riding, 'what the hell are you doing?'.
"And yeah I wouldn't be standing there today in this privileged position if I didn't."
The triumph had extra meaning for Horner, who was formerly based in Warrnambool as a jumps jockey for three years.
"My son was actually born here and I decided to move to Eric Musgrove's," he said.
"I got an opportunity to go there and be a stable rider for him, so went and did that and it's led to this today.
"I've ridden majority of my jumps winners at Warrnambool so it's been a good course for me."
The Andrew Bobbin-trained Rudimental lost his rider Richard O'Donoghue on the Houlahan treble.
