Star trainer on way to America, to miss Grand Annual Steeplechase

IF champion horse trainer Ciaron Maher wins the Grand Annual Steeplechase today, he won't be on-course at Warrnambool to see it.
The Winslow-raised horseman is bound for America where he'll attend the famous Kentucky Derby.
Maher won both jumps features - the Brierly Steeplechase and Galleywood Hurdle - on the opening two days of the 2024 TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
Maher has defending champion Rockstar Ronnie in the 5500m epic.
