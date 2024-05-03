Three May carnival victories build confidence ahead of metro meet

IN-FORM Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig is looking for a forward showing from his new acquisition Ashford Street in a $150,000 benchmark race at Caulfield on Saturday, May 4.
Dabernig, who had three winners at the 2024 TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival, took over Ashford Street two months ago.
"It was a huge carnival for the stable," the popular trainer said.
"The three winners during the week are a great reward for all the hard work our staff put in each and every day.
"Ashford Street is a great newcomer to the stable. He's a handy horse. We trialled him at Terang recently and he went well.
"We've taken a wait-and-see policy with Ashford Street. The main goal for him in this campaign is the winter sprint series with the final at Caulfield in July."
Ashford Street, who will be ridden by apprentice jockey Jaylah Kennedy, is rated a $10 chance in the early betting markets for the 1000-metre contest.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Lindsey Smith, Aaron Purcell, Daniel Bowman and Symon Wilde accepted with runners on Saturday's big 10-race program.
Mawallock, Hooah Havana and Mo's Crown are Smith's runners. The astute trainer won the Wangoom Handicap with Tuvalu at Warrnambool on Wednesday, May 1.
Wilde, who trained Count Zero to win the Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase on Thursday, May 2, saddles up Etara and Navy King in a $150,000 three-year-old race.
Purcell has Dashing running in a $150,000 benchmark race while Fortunate Kiss runs for Bowman in a $130,000 benchmark event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.