The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Long-time hobby trainer savours special breakthrough win at the 'Bool

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 30 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool trainer Mark O'Donnell couldn't wipe the smile off his face after securing a carnival win. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool trainer Mark O'Donnell couldn't wipe the smile off his face after securing a carnival win. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

MARK O'Donnell will be up early on Wednesday morning working for Peter Chow's stable.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.