Maher magic as esteemed trainer etches himself in carnival history

CIARON Maher grew up wanting to train winners at the 'Bool.
Now the Winslow export is the most successful feature jumps winner at Warrnambool's famous TAB May Racing Carnival after securing his 15th victory on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Maher collected his fifth Brierly Steeplechase with favourite Stern Idol surviving a scare from the Aaron Purcell-trained Instigator in front of a rapturous crowd.
Irish runner Stern Idol, which carried eight kilograms more than the next heaviest, enjoyed a strong ride from talented hoop William McCarthy.
Maher now holds the record for the most feature wins at the carnival after surpassing the great Jim Houlahan on 14.
"It is amazing. Jim Houlahan was someone I really looked up to and took a lot from him," he said.
"I went down and worked for him - a phenomenal trainer, phenomenal horseman, phenomenal person.
"We have a number of stables and it all comes down to you're only as good as your people and you can't get anyone more passionate than (my brother) Dec and Willy McCarthy.
"The team just love him and they had him spot on today."
Maher, who is unsure if the winner will back up in Thursday's Grand Annual Steeplechase, said Stern Idol was an imposing figure on the race track.
"He kept growing and growing and growing. He's a big, impressive animal," he said.
"This year he came in better than ever. He can sort of get a bit angular and struggles to hold condition but you look at him there - he looks phenomenal."
The close finish had Maher on edge as Instigator made it a race in two late.
Symon Wilde's Britannicus - chasing back-to-back wins - made it three south-west trainers on the dais.
"As Dec said 'it was like the Cox Plate of jumps racing'," Maher said.
"The pressure was on right from the start and I actually thought they had him jumping but Willie rated him well, he used his action and he's very fit and very strong Willie."
McCarthy had high praise for the seven-year-old declaring him "the best horse I've ever ridden".
"Generally I build up a bit of a lead on them and I can get breathers where I want," the Irishman said.
"The horse has carried 73 kilos today and they never let me get a breather anywhere. He's just an amazing horse."
McCarthy said he knew his competitors weren't far behind.
"Generally I can hear the brush of the fence behind me and I know how far I am in front," he said.
"Today I could tell they were right behind me, I really had to use his jumping and he really came (through) for me everywhere I asked him.
"He's got a huge heart and a huge will to win. Dug in deep today in a lot of ways and it's a great effort also by the staff."
Warrnambool trainer Purcell is looking forward to having a live chance in the 5500-metre Grand Annual Steeplechase.
Enigmatic jumper Instigator looked the winner with 100 metres to travel in the Brierly.
"It took a good horse to beat him. Stern Idol is a great horse," Purcell said.
"That was as good a Brierly as you will see. Look at the distance back to the others and they are good horses.
"He ran well. The jockey did a good job. Hopefully he bounces and we'll have another crack. We'll decide that Thursday morning."
Purcell, who won the Grand Annual with Ginolad in 2008, said he was hopeful Instigator would run the distance in the carnival's main showpiece.
"You never really know, but he does give us that feel," he said.
"He was asked to go at the 1000m today (in the Brierly). If the jockey sat tight he would have kept travelling. I'm pretty sure he'll run it (the Grand Annual) out."
The trainer said Instigator had as much jumping ability as any horse he's had.
"But, he's always been difficult. He's got a mind of his own. He's not an easy horse to train," Purcell said.
"He's got ability but he makes life tough. He's hard to manage. Thanks to the team at home."
Jockey Luke Dempsey said he thought he was a huge chance to win halfway down the straight.
"It was a great run," he said.
"The other horse just put his head down and ground it out. My horse was genuine. It was a great run. It was disappointing but hopefully he comes out of that run and we'll go again Thursday."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.