South-west connections soaks up hurdle win on the 'Bool's opening day

SOUTH-WEST connections kick-started their TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival on a winning note when the Symon Wilde-trained Bazini won the second jumps race on the three-day program.
The Warrnambool trainer said it was pleasing to take out the 3200-metre maiden hurdle with strong local ownership in the six-year-old gelding.
Warrnambool businessman Colin McKenna and wife Janice were among those cheering jockey Aaron Kuru across the finish line.
McKenna praised those plying their trade in horse racing, including Wilde and Kuru.
Wilde was pleased to snare an early winner.
Bazini won from Wilewink - running for Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell - and the Declan Maher-trained Southern France, in what was a south-west trifecta.
"This has been a long-range plan. This horse has been jumping for 18 months," Wilde said.
"We originally bought him for a derby and those plans went out the window when he started trialling and running 10 lengths last.
"He ended up in a Jericho, won some staying races and jumping was always going to be the plan.
"He's a lovely sound horse, the perfect size."
