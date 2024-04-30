Local owners grab prize in opening race of carnival

Warrnambool owners were among a huge syndicate to salute in the opening race of the three-day May carnival with the Ciaron Maher-trained starter Alakahan.
The top weight had picked up almost $300,000 in prizemoney before contesting the Unboolievable maiden hurdle (3200m).
Sir Peter (Cam Rawiller) led up early from Dubai Moon with Alakahan settling off the speed.
Approaching the home turn Dubai Moon (Aaron Lynch) swept to the front before Willie McCarthy swooped down the straight to win on Alakahan.
Maher said there was a large number of owners who had been patient leading up to the win.
"It's a massive group and it's been a long time coming," he said.
"We bought him a couple of years ago. He's been a well credentialled stayer. He hit a bit of form on the flat and that delayed his jumping a little bit.
"But, jumping was firmly the plan this year. (Brother) Dec and his team have done all the work. They've done a super job. Willie McCarthy is a great part of our team, he knows the horse really well and gave him a great stear."
Declan Maher said he came to the races confidence and the addition of a nose roll may have helped.
"That gave him a bit of confidence. It was a super ride by Willie," he said.
The ownership group included South Warrnambool football club coach Mat Battistello and well known Warrnambool businessmen Tim McNally, Rodney Barker and Mark Shanley.
Jockey Cam Rawiller was coming back from a collarbone injury.
He came off Sir Peter when the horses had done a lap of the circuit. He was taken to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for observation, complaining of neck pain.
