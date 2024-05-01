Ready to rock: Maher's defending champ 'spot on' for grand annual tilt

REIGNING Brandt Grand Annual Steeplechase winner Rockstar Ronnie's preparation for another victory in Thursday's famous race has been spot on, according to master trainer Ciaron Maher.
Rockstar Ronnie had an interrupted campaign leading into the 2023 event but that never stopped the Irish bred jumper from winning the race with Chris McCarthy in the saddle.
Maher gave Rockstar Ronnie with McCarthy on board a steeple school around the tricky course a fortnight ago and the seven-time winning grand annual trainer has declared the nine-year-old better than last year.
"Rockstar Ronnie has had an ideal preparation to run in the annual," Maher told The Standard.
"We had an interrupted campaign last year. A month out from last year's race I was scratching my head as we weren't even qualified and here it was we had this top international jumper in the stable looking like he wouldn't get a start.
"My brother Declan and the team at Ballarat did a wonderful job to get him there last year. It's been a lot easier this year. We've just been able to pick and chose our path in lead up races and jumps trials plus schools.
"Rockstar Ronnie's steeple school here a fortnight ago was excellent. Chris has a very good understanding of Rockstar Ronnie as he rides him in a lot of work which is always a bonus in races."
McCarthy said Rockstar Ronnie schooled sensationally over 10 jumps on April 19.
"I was over the moon with his steeple school," McCarthy said.
"There was no pressure on him in the school it was just to familiarise him with the surroundings.
"Rockstar Ronnie felt electric. It was like he was on springs. He gave me an amazing feeling. I couldn't be any happier with him. I wouldn't swap the ride on him."
Maher, who on Tuesday became the most successful jumps trainer at Warrnambool's three-day carnival with 15 feature wins, has tasted success in the annual with Heberite, Ablaze, Regina Coeli on two occasions and Al Garhood, who also won it twice.
