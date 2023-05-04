The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Trainer's stunning win at Warrnambool cements his place in "immortality"

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 4 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciaron Maher - the best
Ciaron Maher - the best

Trainer Ciaron Maher has cemented his place in racing "immortality" after a record seventh Grand Annual Steeplechase win, which long-time racing supporter Dan Tehan described as "perfection".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.