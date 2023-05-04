Trainer Ciaron Maher has cemented his place in racing "immortality" after a record seventh Grand Annual Steeplechase win, which long-time racing supporter Dan Tehan described as "perfection".
The Federal Member for Wannon said there was only one word to describe what Maher, a Winslow export, had done - "immortality".
"Well done. It is extraordinary, a stunning achievement," he said of Maher's training performance with Rockstar Ronnie, a $6.50 chance.
"What a fantastic day, what a fantastic event."
Mr Tehan presented a ceremonial whip to winning jockey, Irishman Chris McCarthy.
Mr Tehan said McCarthy had started a new tradition, something he was keen to see at the carnival from now on, after leaping from Rockstar Ronnie in the mounting yard and then later being chaired on the shoulders of supporters.
"From Cork to Warrnambool, it's quite extraordinary what you've been able to achieve," he said. "You've set a new precedent. You've been carried through the crowd."
Mr Tehan said the way McCarthy had led the race on Rockstar Ronnie all the way and hold off challengers in the run home was impressive. "It was a ride of perfection," he said. "It was a fantastic event."
Warrnambool Racing Club chairman Mark McNamara was delighted with the feature jumps race where all eight runners completed the gruelling 33 fences over 5500m.
"It's one of the best grand annuals ever," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.