Hampden export injured in comeback match for AFL Academy

HIGHLY-RANKED AFL draft prospect Finn O'Sullivan is confident he can recover from his latest injury setback and be back on the field in the short-term.
The Koroit export injured his finger in his comeback match - coincidentally from a ruptured ligament thumb on his opposite hand - with the AFL Academy on Saturday, April 27, 2024.
O'Sullivan, 17, told The Standard "half of the knuckle joint has been smashed" and he'd miss at least two weeks.
He has avoided surgery at this stage.
"I think I have a small fracture in one of the fingers which is a bit annoying but it is what it is," he said.
"It's the other hand this time."
O'Sullivan - considered by some draft experts to be the number one pick in this year's draft - collected 13 disposals from limited game time against Footscray's VFL team.
He said he felt something was wrong early in the match at Whitten Oval.
"I remember it seemed quite sore in the first quarter but I can't remember how exactly it happened," O'Sullivan said.
"Hopefully it's a couple of weeks (on the sidelines) max. It's not the end of the world.
"I loved the experience playing for Australia. I didn't find the ball too much - they threw me around in positions a bit which is understandable knowing we had 10 key midfielders."
O'Sullivan is taking the draft hype in his stride.
"I don't think about it too much. If I did think about it, I think it would definitely overwhelm me," he said.
"I have a lot of things keeping me busy at the moment.
"School and social life. In year 12 there's a lot of gatherings - could be 18th (birthdays) and socials - and that's pretty cool to meet new people and there's study as well.
"School is probably the busiest of them all at the moment."
O'Sullivan, who has been restricted to three of a possible six games across all levels this season, is confident he can hit form on his return and push for Vic Country selection for the AFL under 18 national championships.
He made the All-Australian team in 2023 despite being a bottom-age prospect.
Another major goal for his top-age season is to finish his school football career with Melbourne's Xavier College on a high.
O'Sullivan moved to the school, which plays in the APS system, as a boarder in year 10.
The now-year 12 student said it had been a positive move and time had "flown by".
"I'd love to win a flag this year. Our school team is looking fairly strong and I was lucky enough to be named co-captain with one of my best mates (Tom Evans) which I am already starting to cherish," O'Sullivan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.