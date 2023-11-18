'Boys are really keen': Future draft prospect earns place in top AFL academy

Koroit footballer Finn O'Sullivan says his "body is feeling good" for a strong pre-season as he readies himself for a jammed-packed top-age draft year.
O'Sullivan was one of 26 players announced as part of the 2024 AFL National Academy on Friday, November 17, which features talent from across Australia eligible for next year's AFL draft.
The 17-year-old will take part in his first high-performance training camp in Melbourne from December 8 to 10, with another two camps scheduled for 2024.
He then has the opportunity to represent his country in two matches. The 2023 side played games against an SANFL and VFL side.
O'Sullivan was thrilled to get the call from head coach Tarkyn Lockyer congratulating him on making the squad.
"I'm very happy, very excited to get to know all the boys and have some good training sessions and hopefully play a few games," he told The Standard.
O'Sullivan, who boards at Xavier College, is eager to play in a team filled with some of the best talent from across the country, many of whom he knows from Vic Country duties and school football.
"I don't think any of us boys have played in a team collectively," he said. "I think all the boys are really keen to start training and playing together."
I thought my form was pretty consistent, especially the back half of the year.- Finn O'Sullivan
The midfielder, who represents Oakleigh Chargers in the Coates Talent League, enjoyed a strong bottom-age season in 2023.
He earned All-Australian team selection for his efforts with Vic Country at the under 18 national championships, while Oakleigh reached a semi-final.
"I thought my form was pretty consistent, especially the back half of the year," he said. "Translating my school stuff into Oakleigh, from Vic County as well, I thought, shaped my last half a season pretty well.
"(The) body's feeling good for this pre-season."
O'Sullivan is in the midst of year 11 exams at Xavier College but plans to return to Koroit for the summer holidays.
"I'll definitely be back home for summer, I think Koroit's already started their pre-season so I'll definitely get along to a couple of those sessions," he said.
O'Sullivan's focus is locked in on a strong top-age season with the national academy and Coates Talent League football in 2024, so he knows getting some rest over the off-season was vital.
"I think it's quite important, especially after your last game to have a couple weeks or a month off football, definitely for your mental side of it, but also physical," he said.
"Your body can't handle 12 months of footy (but) I've already started getting back into it."
The off-season has helped O'Sullivan overcome a small fracture in his left toe, sustained in the final minute of an under 17 futures match played as a curtain-raiser to the 2023 AFL Grand Final on September 30.
"Didn't really think too much of it, but the swelling didn't really go away and ended up getting an X-ray and MRI which showed a small fracture," he said.
Despite the injury, O'Sullivan relished the chance to play on the hallowed grounds of the MCG.
"Loved it, the opportunity to play on the MCG was unbelievable, and on AFL grand final," he said.
"I definitely soaked it all in and so did all my family."
