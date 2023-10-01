Two rising Hampden league talents looked at home on the MCG turf on Saturday, impressing in the AFL grand final curtain-raiser.
Cobden's Flynn Penry and Koroit's Finn O'Sullivan were influential for Team Selwood in a three-point loss to Team Naitanui in the under 17 futures match.
The two sides - featuring the best under 17 talent in the country - showcased their skills against each other in the lead-up to the AFL decider between Collingwood and Brisbane.
Penry, a ruckman, relished the opportunity.
"It was a pretty surreal experience, nothing like it," he told The Standard.
"It was perfect weather, a really good group of us and it was a great experience."
The 17-year-old, who boards at Geelong Grammar and represents the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the Coates Talent League, was pleased with his performance.
"I thought I did my role, did what they asked," he said.
"Competed in the air, got down the line, just moved around the ground.
"I'll go into next year (draft year) with a bit of confidence now. I thought I did my role well and tried to have some impact on the game which was good. It was a good contest between me and the other ruck."
O'Sullivan, earmarked by experts to be a high pick in next year's draft, shone through the midfield for Team Selwood.
The Xavier College boarder, who plays with Oakleigh Chargers in the Coates Talent League, collected 21 disposals and took six marks.
"He did well," Penry said of O'Sullivan.
"He was really shifty, really hard to bring down and created a lot of play going forward."
The game went right down to the wire after Team Selwood kicked four-straight goals late in the final term to come within a goal of the lead.
Penry noted the crowd grew as the game wore on, becoming a "bit more packed" at the end.
The players from both sides received tickets to the AFL decider which saw Collingwood triumph against Brisbane by just four points.
"It was a great grand final to watch, couldn't have asked for much better," Penry said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.