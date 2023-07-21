Two of the south-west region's brightest footballers have earned All Australian honours.
South Warrnambool's George Stevens and Koroit's Finn O'Sullivan were named in the 23-player strong under 18 All Australian side after a successful national carnival campaign for Vic Country. O'Sullivan was one of three bottom-age players to make the team.
Stevens, 18, said it was an "absolute honour".
"Probably a little bit of shock as well, I was pretty happy with my carnival but wasn't expecting something like that," Stevens told The Standard. "It was a pretty amazing feeling. It's something I'm proud to say I have to my name."
Stevens' stellar top-age campaign - including GWV Rebels and AFL Academy appearances - has been all the more impressive coming off the back of a 2022 season sidelined with an ACL injury.
"My past is something I never forget in terms of the knee injury and I'm very proud I was able to do the right things with rehab to be able to get myself in a position to be able to perform the way I have wanted to this year," the midfielder said.
Stevens was proud to share the achievement with O'Sullivan, who he had played a lot of sport against growing up, and felt Roosters teammate Luamon Lual was "stiff to miss" the team after a strong national carnival.
Stevens said he wasn't looking too far ahead to the AFL draft, with more football and school exams to focus on. He thanked South Warrnambool for its support of his football endeavours as he looks forward to playing finals.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.