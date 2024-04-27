'Foot to the pedal': Relentless Creek piles on goals as skipper bags eight

Russells Creek coach Dylan Herbertson was pleased to see his side maintain its dominance over South Rovers for four quarters on Saturday, April 27.
The Creekers were far too strong for their Warrnambool and District league opponents, downing them 33.21 (219) to 6.6 (42) in the round four clash at Walter Oval.
The victors, whose two-goal loss to Nirranda in round three is their only loss this year, led 94-25 at halftime.
Herbertson was thrilled with the side's unrelenting approach in the second half.
"One of those games you get to halftime and you're up by 10 goals and you can either curl over and take a 15-goal win or we can really put the foot to the pedal and keep going which the boys did," he told The Standard.
Creekers Skipper Tom Smith led the way for his side with eight majors while his teammates Tim Ryan (four goals) and midfielder Logan McLeod (three goals) were also effective in front of goal.
The side had 16 goal-scorers, eight of which kicked multiple.
Herbertson said he was happy with the way the team performed as a collective, "playing the way that we've been wanting to play for those four quarters".
After playing 2023 grand finalists Merrivale and Nirranda across rounds two and three, the Creekers face another tough test when they host undefeated Allansford in round five.
"The boys had the two top teams from last year in consecutive weeks and then you roll into this week and you get a good win, it keeps that momentum building," Herbertson said.
"Obviously if we had have pinched last week then you'd be flying but you still take a lot away from a loss to the reigning premiers. Next week shapes up to be a ripping game."
Herbertson expects star recruit Brett Harrington to return to the side for round five after missing the South Rovers clash.
"It was one of those ones he sort of got a bit tight but we just wanted to manage it," he said.
