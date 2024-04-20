'We fought to the death': Blues hold strong as star mid pushes through pain

Nirranda has produced some landslide victories the past few seasons but in round three against Russells Creek on Saturday, April 20, showed it can still grind out a win when required.
The two-time reigning premier downed a determined Creekers 12.15 (87) to 11.9 (75) in a hard-fought Warrnambool and District league contest that finished with some sore bodies, including that of reigning Esam Medallist John Paulin.
The star Nirranda midfielder pushed through discomfort to be named in his side's best players after landing heavily on his back during a marking contest in the first quarter.
Blues coach Nick Couch believed Paulin would undergo further assessment for any damage immediately following the match.
The Blues, hosting the game at Deakin University, led for most of the day but were in serious danger of losing their second game of the season when the Creekers drew scores level midway through the fourth term.
However a couple of late goals, including a long-range set shot from Jackson Couch, saw the home team hold strong against the previously undefeated visitors.
"One thing I take away is we fought to the death," coach Nick Couch told The Standard.
"We've got a few sore boys and we've got a lot of players out there that probably haven't played a lot of senior footy.
"Everyone played their role today, don't take anything away from Russells Creek I thought they played really well and put us under pressure but it's good that we were able to withstand it and finish the game off."
Couch believed the closeness of the game would have benefits for the side's development.
"It'll just make a few guys aware that to be able to beat the better teams you have to be playing your best and if you're not standing up against the good sides, not that your place might be up for grabs but you need to be able to perform against the good teams," he said.
"So it was good for them to realise where they're at, a few of them."
Couch hailed his side's pressure as the best it had been all season but said disposals through the middle of the ground needed to be improved.
He praised Paulin for his display and was also impressed with the efforts of midfielder Danny Craven and forward Jack Primmer.
Primmer was one of five Blues to kick two goals, alongside James Willsher, Jack Lenehan, Tyson Royal and debutant Ben Dobson.
Dobson, a four-time Hampden league premiership player with Koroit, joined the Blues in the off-season but had a delayed start to the year due to cricket commitments with Nestles.
The utility, who didn't play in 2023, spent time in the forward line and demonstrated his class with some nice moments.
"(He showed) real leadership in the forward line, he set us all up, asked questions, asked questions of me and really put me on my toes which is good, it's what you need," Couch said of his star recruit.
"His leadership is really good but he's been out of the game a little while so he'll get the touch when he gets a few games together."
Dylan Burns and defender Ryan Cooke were named Russells Creek's best, with forward Tim Ryan influential with three goals.
Creekers coach Dylan Herbertson said he saw some positive signs from his team during a good contest.
He said his side couldn't get complacent after its strong start to its campaign.
"We got those wins on the board, it's just trying to get the boys to change that mentality of 'close enough is good enough'," he said.
"We want to be winning these games."
