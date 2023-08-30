The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

WDFNL awards 2023: Nirranda's John Paulin wins Esam Medal

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 30 2023 - 11:43pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda's John Paulin won the 2023 Esam Medal. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Nirranda's John Paulin won the 2023 Esam Medal. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Nirranda's John Paulin has been plagued by injuries the past few seasons but a clean bill of health this year helped him clinch his maiden J.A Esam Medal on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.