Nirranda's John Paulin has been plagued by injuries the past few seasons but a clean bill of health this year helped him clinch his maiden J.A Esam Medal on Wednesday night.
The three-time Premiership Blue polled 30 votes, finishing two votes ahead of Kolora-Noorat teen Fred Beasley (28 votes), to be crowned the Warrnambool and District league's best and fairest.
A surprised but humbled Paulin described the feeling as "unreal".
"It was very unexpected," he told The Standard.
"You don't come to these things thinking you're going to win them."
The star midfielder, who also won the league's MVP award, was named best-on-ground an incredible nine occasions during the home-and-away season.
He missed just one game during the regular season, attributing his triumph to his newfound durability.
"I don't usually play too many games during the season," he said.
"I'm always a late starter so I thought this year I had a fair few good games.
"Past few seasons I've had some bad injuries and couldn't get on the park. It's been good to get back into some good form."
Paulin joined the Blues in 2015 from Hampden league club Warrnambool and has relished his time at the WDFNL powerhouse.
"I've got a heap of mates from school, my partner is homegrown out there," he said.
"Just the whole club you can't find a fault in it, they're all just unreal people."
The Esam medallist doesn't have too much time to celebrate, now turning his attention to the grand final in just over a week's time.
The Blues have the weekend off after upsetting minor premier Merrivale in Saturday's second semi-final.
"This week's probably pretty cruisy, get the bodies right, just skill work at training," he said.
"Next week full noise and have a red-hot crack."
Merrivale's Tate Porter (26 votes), Panmure's Louis Kew (26 votes) and Tigers ruckman Manny Sandow (22 votes) rounded out the top five.
