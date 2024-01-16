Powerhouse club adds major league premiership footballer to list

A Warrnambool and District league powerhouse has landed a major draw-card as it flexes it muscle ahead of the 2024 season.
Nirranda has signed former Hampden league star Ben Dobson.
Dobson, who did not play football in 2023, is a four-time premiership player at Koroit.
The versatile player, who was one of the Saints' premier defenders, also has VFL and Geelong league experience.
His signature is a massive coup for the Blues who have also welcomed former Panmure captain Louis Kew and Terang Mortlake's Hugh Porter this off-season as they strive to make it three premierships in a row.
Dobson also plays cricket for Warrnambool and District Cricket Association side Nestles.
MORE TO COME
