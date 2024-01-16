The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Powerhouse club adds major league premiership footballer to list

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 16 2024 - 7:07pm, first published 7:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Dobson walks to receive his 2022 Hampden league premiership medallion. File picture
Ben Dobson walks to receive his 2022 Hampden league premiership medallion. File picture

A Warrnambool and District league powerhouse has landed a major draw-card as it flexes it muscle ahead of the 2024 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.