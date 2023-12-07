District league finalist lands accomplished recruit as playing assistant

A Warrnambool and District league finalist has landed one of the Hampden league's most revered players as a playing assistant coach.
Brett Harrington, a seven-time premiership player at Koroit and former Maskell medallist, has joined Russells Creek ahead of the 2024 season.
Russells Creek senior coach Dylan Herbertson was thrilled to welcome Harrington to the club.
"It's been in the pipeline for a little bit, we've been talking with Brett, spoke to him last year as well and the time seemed right for him this year to make the move," Herbertson told The Standard.
A two-time premiership skipper for Koroit, Harrington celebrated his 250th game milestone in the Hampden league in 2022.
Herbertson said Harrington's experience as a player and former captain would be invaluable around the Mack Oval-based club.
"He's played under a lot of good coaches and he's highly regarded with his leadership so that will be valuable to me (as coach)," he said.
Harrington's last senior Hampden league game was Koroit's 2022 grand final victory against North Warrnambool Eagles before an off-season Achilles surgery.
The father-of-three returned to make two appearances in the reserves in 2023.
Herbertson said he was unsure where Harrington, an in-and-under midfielder, would best line up on field next season.
"I'll leave that up to him as to where he thinks he'll play as he handles the change from Hampden (league) to district," he said.
Russells Creek is aiming to better two-straight elimination final exits in 2024, with Harrington among three Hampden league players to sign with the club this off-season. He joins Port Fairy duo Andy McMeel and Kurt Smith, both former Creekers, as recruits.
"It's three guys that are very handy inclusions for the club and probably just more mature heads which we really needed at the time I thought," Herbertson said of their signings. "It's definitely excited times."
