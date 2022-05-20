BRETT Harrington's list of football achievements is long and varied but ultimately being remembered as a good teammate is a priority.
The former Koroit captain, six-time premiership player and 2018 Maskell Medallist will play his 250th Hampden league senior game on Saturday.
Harrington will become just the eighth player in Saints' history to reach the milestone.
He joins Rob Brian, Ken Wines, Damian Dobson, Brendan Dobson, Chris McLaren, Joe McLaren and Ben Goodall in the elite club.
The in-and-under midfielder wants to leave a legacy at the club for "being a determined, consistent player and being a good teammate".
"It is a lot of games, when you do think back, I think I started when I was 17," Harrington said. "I have been lucky to not miss many games over the journey."
Harrington played in his first senior premiership in 2009 before adding a further five during the Saints' celebrated six-in-a-row run. He was travelling overseas when the run started in 2014.
He played alongside younger brother Daniel in the 2015 premiership-winning side on a day older sister Krystal also won a netball flag.
"It was cool to have all three of us win on the same day. We'd done it a couple of times and one lost," Harrington said.
"It was good that day to have everyone win a medal."
Harrington, who lives in Warrnambool with wife Paige and children Chili and Huxx, was born in Koroit and has "never played anywhere else".
Winning flags with his beloved Saints spurs him on to keep playing.
"Every year has had a different feel about it. The flags are the standout and probably representing the league as well," he said.
"I am proud to say I did play for the Hampden league because at the moment I don't think there's any word on it (interleague) happening again.
"I am disappointed, not just for me - I wouldn't be getting a game now - but in terms of the younger guys coming through.
"I wish they'd get it back going for them. I always wanted to do it when I was a kid and I eventually got there.
"It is a great weekend and the way they had it running in the end with 'Browny' (Jonathan Brown) coaching and some really good coaches around, it was really enjoyable and you walked away at the end of the weekend thinking 'gee I wish we could do that again'."
Harrington, who rates ex-Port Fairy coach Daniel Nicholson as his toughest opponent because he was "so explosive and you just couldn't man him up or tackle him", will celebrate his milestone match against Camperdown on Saturday.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren said the former skipper epitomised the club's values.
"It's a clear testament to his durability, commitment, reliability and loyalty which he has in spades," he said.
"He just turns up and does his business. He sits really comfortably in among the best players who have played for Koroit in my eyes."
