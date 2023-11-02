.
A dual J. A. Esam Medal winner will return to the Warrnambool and District league in 2024 at the same club he enjoyed stunning individual success.
Star midfielder Andy McMeel - who won the league's highest individual honour in 2018 and 2019 - will return to Russells Creek after spending the past three seasons with Hampden league outfit Port Fairy.
Coach Dylan Herbertson - who confirmed at this stage he'll be mentoring the group solo in 2024 - said it was exciting to welcome back a player of such calibre and experience.
"To get Andy and his family back to the club is great for us," he said.
"I've known him for a few years now. We swapped paths when I went to Creek and he went to Port Fairy so I'm looking forward to it.
"He'll be huge through the midfield. Going back and playing Hampden league again and growing as a player and with his leadership qualities he'll be a really experienced, steady head.
"He'll give a lot of our exciting young players some experience and guidance in the midfield."
The Creekers have also announced another key recruit as they gear up for another launch at finals in 2024, with midfielder Kurt Smith another player to make his return to Mack Oval.
Smith, who has spent the past seven seasons at Port Fairy, is expected to bolster the engine room and will add invaluable experience to the side.
"It's great to get Kurt back, he's got a lot of experience and adds a lot to our midfield group and can push forward and kick goals which is a luxury," he said.
"He's got strong family connections and that's what we're all about. Trying to bring back past players to the club is really important in what we're trying to do and what Danny (Chatfield) and I wanted to do when we first jumped onboard."
Herbertson said the club was looking to add a bit more experience to the mix and hoped to havenew recruits but was pleased to lock away the majority of last year's playing list.
"We probably need a bit more experience, especially losing Taylem (Wason) who is going to play higher footy which is great and we obviously encourage," he said.
"We are after internal growth. You always want to add more with a young team.
"The majority of our group is re-signed and ready to go again which is really important."
