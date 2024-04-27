Popularity may push city's food truck park into larger indoor venue

Warrnambool's outdoor food truck park is proving so popular a new space may soon open.
Hong Kong-style noodle van Abbee Udon is the latest food truck to set up outside the old CFA station on Raglan Parade, joining a growing offering of cuisines including Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino, dumplings, kebabs and coffee.
Co-owner Hadrian Chan, who has been in the city for three years, said the area might be expanding.
"I was told by the landlord that he might open up more areas inside the building itself," he said.
"He might put some tables and seats inside so people can just buy from the food trucks and eat there, there might be some live music each week too."
Mr Chan, alongside business partner Abigail Chau, said in the meantime he hoped more customers would visit his new venture and give credence to the van's 'busy-bee' motif.
"We make stir fried Japanese noodles called udon, we also serve deep fried finger foods including takoyaki (octopus balls), shumai (a type of dim sim), wonton (meat in pastry).
"There's a growing Asian and multicultural population in Warrnambool and we want to make sure the food offering here reflects that.
"We also didn't want to open a restaurant because it's too time-consuming and there's more expenses."
