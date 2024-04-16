Rolling joke turns food van idea into reality for Filipino family

A joke between friends has given Warrnambool a new Filipino food truck.
Rolling Bites is the latest van to set up at the old CFA station on Raglan Parade, joining a growing offering of cuisines including Korean, Vietnamese, dumplings, kebabs and coffee.
Co-owner Farrah Esteban said the new family business began as a bit of a novelty idea.
"It started with a random conversation with our friends at BellyBun, it was just a joke at first but then it turned into a reality," she said.
"They motivated us to start this. We're just working on our menu at the moment but there's more to come in terms of snacks and delicacies.
"We call it Rolling Bites because we plan to go all over Australia when we can."
She said cooking ran in the family.
"My husband and brother-in-law have been in the cooking industry for a while, they began working at aged care facilities," Ms Esteban said.
"Cooking is their passion. They've also been making lots of delicious food at home so we thought it would be a good idea to share it around.
"Our specialty is a sweet garlic patty which is very popular in the Philippines, usually it comes with rice but we thought we'd put it in a burger to let everyone give it a try."
Older sister Jhoi Mercado said she also looked forward to providing the Filipino community with familiar food options.
"This kind of food is often seen as street food in the Philippines, many locals would be very fond of this kind of food," she said.
"Previously if we were craving something, we'd need to go to Melbourne."
At the moment the van is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
