The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New food truck owners want to show why 'nobody eats KFC in Korea'

JG
By Jessica Greenan
April 5 2024 - 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Korea-born Yelyn Jung and Seoah Jang have opened WARA, a Korean food truck at the old CFA station on Raglan Parade. Picture by Anthony Brady
South Korea-born Yelyn Jung and Seoah Jang have opened WARA, a Korean food truck at the old CFA station on Raglan Parade. Picture by Anthony Brady

Korean-style toasties are being introduced to Warrnambool as WARA joins the city's growing food truck offering.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.