New food truck owners want to show why 'nobody eats KFC in Korea'

Korean-style toasties are being introduced to Warrnambool as WARA joins the city's growing food truck offering.
Owners Yelyn 'Lyn' Jung and Seoah 'Jin' Jang hail from South Korea but have lived in the city for seven years.
They opened their new business at the old CFA station, which is already home to food trucks offering Vietnamese cuisine, dumplings, kebabs and coffee, on Friday, April 5.
Ms Jung - who previously worked at Midfield, and Ms Jang as a graphic designer - said their parents had both owned restaurants.
"For us this is very natural thing to do," Ms Jung said.
"We don't have any place here to eat Korean food, every time we want to eat Korean we need to drive to Melbourne or cook it ourselves.
"So many of my Australian friends, they want to try Korean food and they've been asking us to open something up so that's what we're doing."
She said starting a food truck business was a good option for those with "a small budget".
"Rent is so expensive, this is much easier to do," Ms Jung said.
"We specialise in Dukgalbi, which is a Korean-style meat patty, and Korean fried chicken. In our country, nobody goes to KFC even though it offers beer because there's no need.
"We also offer Korean-style toasties which we eat for breakfast, and Kimbap which is the Korean version of sushi. We make it with sesame oil rather than putting soy sauce on it."
WARA is open 11am-3pm and 5pm-9pm Tuesday - Saturday, but residents are advised to check opening times on the business' Facebook page before visiting.
