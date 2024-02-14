The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Could the city soon have its own food truck hub? New addition thinks so

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 15 2024 - 12:55pm, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bellybun co-owner Jessa Janiola with Adam Hunter and Gayle McPherson.
Bellybun co-owner Jessa Janiola with Adam Hunter and Gayle McPherson.

Warrnambool may soon be home to its own food truck hub.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.