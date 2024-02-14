Could the city soon have its own food truck hub? New addition thinks so

Warrnambool may soon be home to its own food truck hub.
New Vietnamese food van Bellybun has opened at the old fire station on Raglan Parade.
Owner Emily Wyatt said momentum was building to set the site up as a dedicated spot for food trailers and vans.
"There's four now - us, dumplings, Mexican and kebabs - and I did suggest to the owner potentially turning it into something along the lines of Grazeland in Melbourne," she said.
"He really liked the idea, he's hoping in the coming month or two that we'll have live music, more food vans, but no two cuisines will be the same.
"He's wanting to turn it into a really nice food truck place, it'll bring more culture to Warrnambool".
She said so far, business was booming.
"We're the first Vietnamese restaurant to be in Warrnambool," Ms Wyatt said.
"It was our dream to start a food business. Jessa's background is Filipino so it does have that twist to it too.
"We offer noodle salad, spring rolls, bahn mi, we'll have pho in the colder months, shaking beef, lemongrass chicken and adobo.
"We've had a few regulars already, everyone seems to really like it. If this continues to go well, we'll potentially open a restaurant or get another van".
Bellybun is open Friday to Sunday from 5pm until late.
