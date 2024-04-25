WDFNL round four teams: Clubs to unveil recruits, gun midfielder out

A Warrnambool and District league outfit looking to make it two wins from its past three matches will welcome back some key experience this weekend.
Dennington coach Leigh Anderson confirmed Brandon Barton, Jeremy Turner, Nick Alexandrou, Tom Lee and Liam Byrne would return to the senior side against Old Collegians in a timely boost.
The Dogs will also unveil recruit Darcy Hoye for his maiden senior appearance at the club after being cleared by Koroit earlier in the week.
The young winger, who has senior experience at Russells Creek before he made the move to the Hampden league club, will bolster the group.
Jake Hamilton is unavailable due to work commitments.
Old Collegians co-coach Ben van de Camp said the Warriors were still weighing up a few options on the selection table and are waiting to see how a few players pull up from training.
Van de Camp did confirm forward Jake Zippel, who slotted three goals in the round two win against Timboon Demons would return after missing last week.
"At this stage we're quite confident in the squad of about 24 we've got," he said.
"There's a few boys we're waiting on with soreness and illness, but we'll give them until later in the week but we don't believe there will be too many changes.
"We'll just back in our guys and put together the combinations we believe can beat Dennington."
Nirranda, meanwhile, will welcome back dual premiership forward Jeremy Stacey for his first game of the season against Timboon Demons.
Blues coach Nick Couch confirmed Stacey would play, but would wait to see how several others, including the likes of Hugh Porter, Bronte McCann and Jason Lee pull up from training before making any final calls.
The Blues will need to make several changes with Jackson Couch, Mathew Lloyd and Dylan Willshire unavailable, while Archie Parsons is also out of the team with a hand injury. Reigning Esam Medal winner John Paulin is another confirmed out after pulling up sore from last week.
Russells Creek is another side who is set to make several changes for its clash against win less South Rovers.
Creek, sitting fourth with a 2-1 record, will regain Griffen McLeod, Zac Welsh and Ollie Everall, while under 18 Charlie Hoye has been rewarded for a strong start to the season with a debut.
The Dylan Herbertson-coached side have lost gun midfielder Brett Harrington, Tyran Boyle, Billy Melican and Jayden Askew.
South Rovers have also made changes with Bailey Grant, Cooper Elliot and Sam Kelson coming into the side.
The Lions have lost Aiden Grant, Josh Bell and Jordan Cashion.
Allansford will unveil a key position recruit for its blockbuster clash against Merrivale, with Shaun Pukallus to make his debut.
Pukallus has signed at the Cats, coming across from Warrnambool's reserves team where he will add another dimension according to coach Tim Nowell and provide help for ruckman Zach Jamieson.
"We did need a back-up ruckman, we rely on 'Jamo' to ruck 100 per cent and we feel he can be dangerous anywhere, so we lacked it a bit, that flexibility," he said.
"It'll help us stretch opposition defences a bit so we've armed ourselves with a big body. He's got a fair bit of size about him."
Nowell said the Cats were also set to bring back Patty Drake.
"It'll be good to get Patty back but we're on a couple more so not sure who comes out just yet," he said.
Merrivale coach Josh Sobey confirmed his team would go into the match unchanged from last week's win against South Rovers.
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Panmure Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
Panmure
B: T.Wright, L.Lyons, T.Wright
HB: M.Sinnott, N.Keane, T.Gedye
C: H.Fleming, L.Gavin, T.Murnane
HF: L.McLeod, P.Ryan, D.Bourke
F: C.Bant, J.Coyle, J.Norton
R: J.Lewis, S.Mahony, S.Melican
Int: J.Parsons, A.Courtney, J.Sharkey, N.Greene
Kolora-Noorat
B: E.Wyss, N.Marshall, J.Evans
HB: J.Aitken, A.Kenna, C.Kavanagh
C: S.O'Connor, J.vaughan, T.Glennen
HF: N.Castersen, C.Scanlon, C.Scanlon
F: J.Wallace, L.Cahill, G.Beasley
R: S.Uwland, A.Robertson, M.Wyss
Int: J.Dwyer, O.Curran, B.Carlin, T.Kenna
South Rovers Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
South Rovers
B: C.Mailes, B.Oates, B.Bushell
HB: S.Wilde, T.Bishop, K.Brereton
C: F.McCoy, M.Edwards, S.Williams
HF: B.Grant, E.Boylan, L.Wilde
F: R.Mentha, S.Barker, B.Goodall
R: K.Lenehan, B.White, J.Morton
Int: J.Hope, S.Kelson, C.Elliott, L.Cook
Russells Creek
B: D.Finlayson, R.Cooke, Z.Welsford
HB: Z.Timms, B.Rudland-Castles, G.McLeod
C: K.Smith, J.Chatfield, P.Brady
HF: S.Alberts, T.Smith, S.Brady
F: J.Chatfield, C.Templeton, T.Ryan
R: D.Burns, A.Mcmeel, L.McLeod
Int: C.Hoye, O.Everall, M.Rook, N.Edge
Old Collegians Seniors v Dennington Seniors
Old Collegians
B: D.Gleeson, H.White, B.Brooks
HB: N.Wallace, J.Cust, G.Bond
C: I.Williams, C.Barby, J.Cleaver
HF: H.Jenkins, M.Petherick, J.Mckinnon
F: J.Wallace, J.Bateman, J.Brooks
R: H.Hall, S.Walker, C.Duro
Int: M.Couch, J.Zippel, B.Harvey, C.Boyle
Dennington
B: L.Pearson, T.noonan, J.Lewis
HB: B.Thornton, M.Mavroudakis, J.Shircore
C: J.Turner, L.Campbell-Gavin, C.Fenn
HF: T.Noonan, T.Lee, J.Blackney-noter
F: H.Ponting, A.Keen, F.Onthaisongs
R: F.Rowe, J.Garner, B.Baker
Int: D.Hoye, L.Byrne, N.Alexandrou, T.Moana
Nirranda Seniors v Timboon Demons Seniors
Nirranda
B: M.Primmer, B.Harkness, C.Wagstaff
HB: M.Lloyd, B.McCann, L.Kew
C: J.Stacey, L.Irving, J.Irving
HF: D.Philp, J.Primmer
F: T.Royal, B.Dobson, B.Kew
R: H.Giblin, L.Weel, D.Craven
Int: J.Lenehan, T.Dalton, N.Couch, A.Parsons, J.Willsher
Timboon Demons
B: L.Smith, H.Stansfield, L.Alsop
HB: C.Trotter, E.Gaut, A.Hunt
C: O.Stansfield, N.Deppeler, T.Groves
HF: B.Newey, R.Ziegelaar, M.Gristede
F: M.Hickey, R.Couch, T.Hunt
R: B.Cumming, K.Delaney, M.Wallace
Int: D.Shanahan, D.Bridgewater, T.Quarrell, R.Moorhouse
Allansford Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Allansford
B: K.Jans, K.Gordon, J.Kirkwood
HB: A.Gordon, B.Lee, S.Pukallus
C: R.Swan, B.Hunger, J.Fedley
HF: J.Boyle, B.Williams, L.Read
F: F.Gleeson, R.Hare, P.Drake
R: C.Day, Z.Jamieson, B.Coutts
Int: P.Higgins, B.Edge, C.McLean
Merrivale
B: W.Lenehan, T.McLaughlin, S.Barnes
HB: F.Atchison, J.Lenehan, J.Britton
C: M.Sandow, H.Owen, B.Bell
HF: J.Sobey, H.Gurry, J.Neave
F: L.Hinkley, M.Hausler, J.Mahony - Gilchrist
R: J.Gleeson, O.Doukas, R.Barling
Int: C.Graham, C.Mcdonald, N.Krepp, Z.Neave
