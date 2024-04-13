A win 630 days in the making: Monkey off the back in emotional victory

All wins may be worth four points, but some hold more sentimental value than others.
For Old Collegians, the sweet, euphoric feeling of victory was all too evident as players, supporters and coaches basked in the glory in the heaving Davidson Oval change room on Saturday, April 13.
The monkey is now off the back of the club and after a promising start to the 2024 season, could be the fire starter for a young and emerging group of players.
The Warriors clinched their first Warrnambool and District league win since round July 23, 2022, some 630 days ago, defeating Timboon Demons 12.6 (78) to 6.7 (43).
After a win less 2023 season and three wins in 2022 which have provided some dark times for the proud club, it was time to celebrate and enjoy the feeling again.
Warriors mentor Ben van de Camp said it was a feeling of "pure relief" and believed it was the start of something new for the group.
"Our mindset is that we've known we haven't been as bad as our record shows, even last week we dropped a game we probably should have won," he told The Standard.
"It's just about confidence and self-belief. We've been trying to make sure the boys have the belief and the capacity to do it and after we were challenged today in the first quarter, we moved a few things around and that confidence really took over.
"The challenge is to maintain this belief and move forward. As much as it sounds strange, last year we probably had one of the most enjoyable years off the field.
"What it enabled us to do is build a really strong bond amongst the team. As I said to the guys after the game, this could be what really starts something now. It's just about belief.
"Through adversity we've managed to stay stronger and stay tighter. I'm confident that while it hasn't looked great at times it's not been as bad as it's looked."
The game was a tight tussle until the third term, where the Warriors broke the game open with some excellent passages of play and some strong aerial work up forward which had the crowd in raptures.
In particular, co-coach Joe McKinnon showcased his worth on the field with a dominant second half display in the coalface.
Floating across the ground as well as in the ruck, the first year mentor and gun recruit was clear best afield.
"He was a bit frustrated with his work up forward and once he went into the middle, we got on top," Van de Camp said.
"His tap work and bodywork in the ruck was outstanding. His third (quarter) was sublime, we were nine centre clearances to one.
"He absolutely dominated. His second half was outstanding. The boys walk taller (around him) and teams really thrive when you've got a dominant big man. It makes the world of difference.
"There's the presence on the field but the footy knowledge that comes with it that really helps us."
As the scoreboard began to tick along and the home side got some reward, the crowd continued to grow in voice late in the game, sensing the occasion.
In game 100, Warriors skipper Jacob Brooks capped off his milestone with the final goal of the game as his teammates swarmed to congratulate him.
Harry White played a dynamic game up forward, snagging three majors, Matt Petherick played a strong game with his composure while Jayden Cleaver was in the best.
Van de Camp said there were sore bodies but no injuries to come out of the game as the group looks to another winnable game against Kolora-Noorat next week.
The Demons, despite falling away in the second half, played some attractive football in patches as their young kids continue to show some impressive signs.
Skipper Ash Hunt battled hard all day while Lyndon Alsop did all he could for the Dees.
