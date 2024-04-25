The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Footballer who 'grew up across the road from the oval' celebrates milestone

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 26 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Grundy pictured playing in front of a large Hampden league grand final crowd in 2023. File picture
Jackson Grundy pictured playing in front of a large Hampden league grand final crowd in 2023. File picture

A milestone midfielder with strong family ties to his home club feels established as a Hampden league senior footballer ahead of his 100th game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.