Footballer who 'grew up across the road from the oval' celebrates milestone

A milestone midfielder with strong family ties to his home club feels established as a Hampden league senior footballer ahead of his 100th game.
Jackson Grundy is a key cog in North Warrnambool Eagles' engine room and has started his 2024 campaign with a flurry.
The 22-year-old has gathered 82 disposals and kicked three goals across his first three matches and is eager to replicate that output against Terang Mortlake at Bushfield Recreation Reserve on Saturday, April 27.
"The majority of my first 100 games I was probably just a role player and probably didn't have huge impacts on the game and as of late I am a lot more comfortable and experienced," Grundy said.
Having an impact in the blue and gold is important to the Bushfield resident.
His family - including grandfather Kevin and dad Shane - are part of the club's fabric.
"It means a lot. My whole family is really involved with the club, going back generations as well," Grundy said.
"Dad and all his brothers are out there every night nearly and my grandfather was out there most of his time as well.
"We just grew up across the road from the oval so I have been going over there since I could walk, so it's pretty special to play 100 senior games."
Grundy, who works as a boilermaker, wants to deliver an elusive Hampden league flag to the Eagles' long-suffering supporters.
The Eagles, who joined the competition in 1997 after changing their name from Northern Districts, have played in four losing grand finals in the past decade.
Grundy has featured in three of those matches, including last year's defeat to South Warrnambool.
"It's tough when you lose three in a row and they're all by reasonably close margins too," he said.
"It's good the boys don't fold over, they keep showing up every year and keep knocking the door down.
"This year everyone is still red-hot having a crack and hopefully we can be there (in the grand final) again and give it another go."
Grundy is match-hardened early in the Hampden league season after spending the summer playing for Northern Territory league side Nightcliff alongside Eagles teammates Luke Wines and Tom Keast.
He said the experience was eye-opening.
"You tend to play more night games up there. It's just dewy and slippery - way more slippery than down here in the rain," Grundy said.
"If you have a two o'clock game up there it's pretty tough going (in the heat)."
