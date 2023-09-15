The Standardsport
North Warrnambool Eagles' Callum Grundy ready for 2023 preliminary final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 15 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 10:30am
North Warrnambool Eagles footballer Callum Grundy, pictured at training on Thursday night, loves playing for his home club. Picture by Anthony Brady
A fifth-generation North Warrnambool Eagles footballer is doing all he can to help the club make its fourth senior grand final in the past six completed seasons.

