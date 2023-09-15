A fifth-generation North Warrnambool Eagles footballer is doing all he can to help the club make its fourth senior grand final in the past six completed seasons.
Callum Grundy has cemented his spot in Adam Dowie's best side in 2023 after featuring in the Eagles' reserves grand final team 12 months ago.
The wingman, who has featured in 17 matches this season, will run out against Terang Mortlake in the Hampden league preliminary final on Saturday, September 16.
"This is my first year cementing my spot, I've played nearly every game," he said.
"I started down back and found my way up to the wing and am really enjoying it on the wing now.
"It's my most enjoyable year by far. It is motivating, being a part of the group and knowing they back me in.
"I just want to stay there. I would never get ahead of myself - no one is ever safe (in a footy team) - but I like to know the boys and Adam Dowie back me in."
The Dennington-based Grundy, who works at Coastal Tyres as a fitter, said Dowie's decision to move him up the field had paid dividends.
"It's more attacking. I loved the back line, I really enjoyed defending and we have a really good tight-knit group with some very good players like Bailey Jenkinson and Luke Wines but I have enjoyed getting up the ground a bit more," he said.
"You can attack hard and run forward. If the opposition have quality wingers I can play a good role as a defensive winger."
North Warrnambool Eagles are striving for their first senior premiership since landing in the Hampden league in 1997.
The club was born out of Northern Districts - itself a merger of the Bushfield and Grassmere outfits - which played in the Warrnambool and District league.
The Grundy name is synonymous with the club.
"I have only played at North and I can't really see myself leaving," he said.
"I've had five or so generations of family at the club and I love it."
Grundy's pa Kevin and dad Rodney, known affectionately as Reg, are still immersed with the Eagles while cousin Jackson is a teammate in the senior team.
"Pa loves getting to the footy and watching us lads run around, especially me and Jackson," he said.
"He puts in his advice, what he sees and what he reckons we can improve on but we love it.
"He fancied himself as a bit of a centre half-forward. (Dad) I think he liked himself on the half-back flank, he reckons he had a bit of run in him."
A long sought-after senior premiership - if they can topple the Bloods and then South Warrnambool in the decider - would be special.
"We all just want to make everyone proud and it would mean so much to my family, especially the Grundy (side) because there's a lot of us at the club," he said.
"It would be the best feeling in the world."
