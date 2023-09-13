Getting moved to an unfamiliar position after an underwhelming start to life at a new club isn't ideal.
But it's worked wonders for Terang Mortlake's Ben Reid.
The 26-year-old, who crossed to the Bloods this year from Warrnambool and District league side Kolora-Noorat, has cemented himself in the side's backline after playing the first six games as a small forward.
He has played 17 senior games in total and the Bloods' defence, featuring a number of experienced heads, will undoubtedly be crucial if the side can overcome North Warrnambool Eagles in Saturday's Hampden league preliminary final.
Reid, a Terang native, is relishing life at the Bloods, and said he had enjoyed the positional switch.
"I started the year as a small forward, that's where I played most of my footy at Power. But to be honest the first six games I wasn't really getting a kick and Beagle (coach Ben Kenna) said +'we're going to move you to the backline' and it's worked going back there," he told The Standard.
"I've been playing back pocket, half-back flank sort of thing so really enjoying it back there. There's a heap of experienced heads like Alex Moloney, Dylan Jones and Sammy Crawley and all these boys.
"Joe Arundell's had an unreal year so learning off those boys has been unreal."
Reid, who played in Kolora-Noorat's 2019 flag and has Hampden league experience with Camperdown, made the move this year along with Power teammate and friend Luke McConnell.
He said "the direction they (Bloods) were going in" appealed to him.
"They finished third-last the year before but you could see the young blokes - they went really well in the under 23 comp - you could see with the youth coming through how good they were going to be," Reid said.
"With the exception of a fair few of us coming across, that's the main thing that got me over the line. You could just see the progression through the group."
The Bloods, under Kenna, are chasing their first grand final appearance since 2008 when they downed Warrnambool in the decider.
Reid said belief within the group was high and he was eager to face the Eagles on Saturday.
The two sides met in the qualifying final with the Eagles prevailing by just one point.
"We know they're a quality outfit North and it's going to take our absolute best but we think we can get there," Reid said.
"Obviously they're 2-1 up in the season but we know we can beat them, we have. And obviously if you're going off the qualifying final I guess it's anyone's game.
"We know we're going to need to bring our best because they're a quality outfit."
Reid said the Bloods would need to shut down one of the Eagles' strengths in particular, if they wanted to be successful.
"They're really good at that kick-mark (style) and they'll take those real short options as easy kicks," he said.
"We probably weren't quite onto that (last time) and there were a fair few nervous boys, obviously in their first final."
Reid has also been impressed with the immense community support the club has received this year.
"The supporter base is huge," he said.
"It's only a small community but it doesn't seem like it come Saturday. It's massive. And that's another reason we want to get there and hopefully get over the line - to do it for this community.
"They're such a good community and they rally behind us so we really want to do it for them as well."
