OLD, wooden numbers used to display scores to loyal fans will no longer be needed in the Hampden league when North Warrnambool Eagles joins its rivals in having an electronic scoreboard.
The Bushfield Recreation Reserve-based club will receive $25,000 in AFL Victoria grants for the project.
It is the last of the competition's 10 clubs to replace the traditional wooden scoreboard with a modern option and hopes to have something in place for the 2024 season.
Eagles joint president Gerard Lourey said it was a step forward for the club and credited Shane Grundy for the work he did to get the grant.
"We are looking at what are options are for the new scoreboard and it's going to be great, like every other club in the Hampden league, to have a new digital scoreboard for everyone to see," he told The Standard.
"It is great for our club as we continue to improve our facilities at Bushfield.
"I think with the (footy) lighting project, the gym and the netball lights, we've done a lot of work and this is the next step for us."
Grundy, who is the club's vice president and netball co-ordinator, said it was pleasing to "tick it off our list".
More money will be needed to complete the project but the $25,000 "will go a long way to paying for the whole lot of it".
"It will bring us up to standard and it's what our members expect," he said.
"It is a modern look and will enable anyone at the ground to see the score because with the current one on the an angle there's a lot of glare and you really can't see the scores from the netball courts.
"We'll see the score from the whole rec reserve and we can now promote sponsors on the board - it could be extra revenue for us as well."
AFL Victoria's Strategic Community Investment Fund (SCIF) will benefit numerous clubs across the Western District with scoreboards, defibrillators and goal nets among the investments.
More than $290,000 will be spread across 26 applicants from the Hampden, Warrnambool and District, Mininera and District and South West District leagues.
Branxholme-Wallacedale: Electronic scoreboard installation $ 25,000, new football goal-post padding $ 1400, jumpers, first-aid kit, water bottles for new junior teams $875; Dartmoor: portable scoreboard $12,500; Dennington: goal-post netting $14,000; Glenthompson-Dunkeld: portable electronic scoreboard $12,500, software and POS System $3208; Koroit: electronic point-of-sale equipment $2500; Lismore-Derrinallum: laptop and printer $1358; Merrivale: behind goal netting $20,000; North Warrnambool Eagles: electronic scoreboard $25,000, Indigenous jumpers/netball bibs $1307.90; Old Collegians: indigenous club jumpers $3000, laptop $1500; Panmure: defibrillator $2050.85; Penshurst: digital scoreboard $20,000, TidyHQ and hardware $1099, new line marker $2000; Portland: behind goal netting $10,499.50; Russells Creek: electronic scoreboard $25,000; SMW Rovers: electronic scoreboard $25,000; South Rovers: electronic scoreboard $ 25,000; Tatyoon: electronic scoreboard $25,000; Terang Mortlake: goal nets $25,000; Westerns: tablets and laptop $1449, playing uniform for merged junior and senior clubs $6071.
