The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

AFL Western District clubs receive much-needed funding for scoreboards, goal nets

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
September 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Warrnambool Eagles joint president Gerard Lourey and vice president Jason Grundy are excited to replace the club's old scoreboard. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
North Warrnambool Eagles joint president Gerard Lourey and vice president Jason Grundy are excited to replace the club's old scoreboard. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

OLD, wooden numbers used to display scores to loyal fans will no longer be needed in the Hampden league when North Warrnambool Eagles joins its rivals in having an electronic scoreboard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.