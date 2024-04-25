The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Father horrified at carelessness of drivers on 'notoriously bad' road

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 25 2024 - 1:02pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Lange with daughters Gigi, 2, and Freddie, 5, at the notorious intersection of Cobden-Warrnambool Road and Rollos Road. Picture by Jessica Howard
Sam Lange with daughters Gigi, 2, and Freddie, 5, at the notorious intersection of Cobden-Warrnambool Road and Rollos Road. Picture by Jessica Howard

A motorist says he's horrified by the carelessness of drivers on a "notoriously bad stretch" of the Cobden-Warrnambool Road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.