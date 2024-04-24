The Standard
Another truck crash on 'treacherous' patch of road

By Andrew Thomson
April 24 2024
Another truck came off the Cobden-Warrnambool Road - the fourth in less than a fortnight at the same spot at Naringal East.
Another truck has come to grief on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road at Naringal East - the sixth accident between Rollos Road and Bartons Road in the past 13 days.

