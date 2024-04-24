Another truck has come to grief on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road at Naringal East - the sixth accident between Rollos Road and Bartons Road in the past 13 days.
The driver of a dual cab Mitsubishi tray truck lost control about 5pm Wednesday, April 24.
No one was injured and the scene had been cleared by the time Warrnambool police highway patrol unit members arrived.
A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, said there had been four trucks spin off the road at the exact same location.
"It's the same spot, four trucks within 10 metres of each other," he said.
"It's a death trap. The back end just swings around and they finish off the road
"A bus driver told me he's nearly lost it there a couple of times."
Residents, local Country Fire Authority members and police officers all contacted Regional Road Victoria to take action.
That was before a fatal collision mid afternoon on Thursday last week less than a kilometre away.
Warrnambool man David 'Dinga' Bell, 62, died after a collision with a P-plater.
The probationary driver has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, careless driving and overtaking when unsafe.
The resident said he contacted RRV three times before the fatal collision and then threatened to block the Cobden-Warrnambool Road with an 25 tonne excavator if RRV did not take action.
There have been 80kmh speed restriction signs put in place.
"That's slightly slowed down the traffic," the resident said.
"They put some stone on the road last year but it's just pushed into the tar. It's as slippery as hell.
One of four police officers who contacted bRRV before the fatal collision, but who is not authorised to comment publicly, said the road surface was so slippery it was hard to stand up on after rain.
The resident said recent rain had made the stretch of road "treacherous".
"I rang the roads authority at 9am on Friday, April 12, after the first accident there," he said.
"That was even before the CFA truck that afternoon.
"I was fair dinkum about putting the excavator on the road to block it because it was obvious someone was going to get seriously injured or killed.
"There's a lot of cars also run off the road in the past two years and a lot of those accidents just don't get reported.
"I'm just sitting here at home now waiting for another crash. It's gone well beyond a joke.
"The road needs to be properly fixed, not just put up a couple of 80kmh signs."
Warrnambool highway patrol unit ACting Sergeant Josh McMahon warned drivers to slow down along the Cobden-Warrnambool Road, especially between Rolls Road and Bartons Road.
He said there were 80kmh signs in place but it was imperative that motorists drove to the road conditions.
"All drivers need to slow down. Drive to the conditions, especially in the wet. We want everyone to get home safely," he said.
RRV have been contacted for comment and asked whether it will consider further reducing the speed zone to 60kmh.
