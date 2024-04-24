The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

P-plater faces court charged over fatal crash that killed 62-year-old man

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 24 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
P-plater faces court charged over fatal crash that killed 62-year-old man
P-plater faces court charged over fatal crash that killed 62-year-old man

A Jancourt East P-plater has faced court charged over a fatal crash that killed a 62-year-old Warrnambool man at Naringal East.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.