P-plater faces court charged over fatal crash that killed 62-year-old man

A Jancourt East P-plater has faced court charged over a fatal crash that killed a 62-year-old Warrnambool man at Naringal East.
Kayleb Bignell, 19, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 24, 2024, for a filing hearing.
The man was charged with three offences by Victoria Police major collision investigation unit detectives following the fatal collision on April 18.
Police have been told a Holden Rodeo ute, allegedly driven by Mr Bignell, and a Proton Jumbuck ute, driven by 62-year-old Warrnambool man David Bell, were travelling on Cobden-Warrnambool Road in opposite directions when they collided about 3.30pm.
Mr Bell, the driver and sole occupant of the Proton, was taken to hospital with life-threatening-injuries but later died.
Mr Brignell was charged with dangerous driving causing death, careless driving and overtaking when unsafe.
A magistrate ordered a hand-up brief, which contains witness statements and an accused's record of interview, be served on the defence by May 17.
Mr Brignell, who is on bail, will appear in court again on June 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.