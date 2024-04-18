Emergency services at scene of Naringal collision

Emergency services have been called to a collision on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road near Naringal on Thursday, April 16, 2024.
Ambulance Victoria said it was called to the Naringal East incident about 3.30pm.
One person was taken by road to Warrnambool Base Hospital.
A spokesman said the advanced life support (ALS) paramedics and mobile intensive care ambulance (MICA) paramedics were on scene assessing another person.
It is about three kilometres from an earlier accident where a truck rolled over about 500 metres east of the intersection with Rollos Road on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road.
