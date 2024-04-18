Driver OK after another truck rolls on major route

The driver of a heavy vehicle has suffered injuries but is OK after another rollover on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road.
Warrnambool police spokesman Sergeant Liam Cook said the incident was reported to police just before noon on Thursday, April 18.
According to the emergency.vic.gov.au website/app the rollover happened about 500 metres east of the intersection with Rollos Road.
There were reports the driver was initially trapped, but he was able to escape the cabin and has been seen walking around the accident site.
The driver is being accessed by Ambulance Victoria paramedics.
The accident is just east of where a County Fire Authority truck rolled mid morning last Friday.
Police have warned motorists to slow down and drive to the conditions, especially in wet weather.
There have been no fatal collisions in the south-west this year after about five deaths on south-west roads at the same time last year.
There were 17 people killed on south-west roads last year.
There have been 87 deaths on Victorian roads this year, compared to 89 for the same time last year after there was a 20 per cent improvement during the early stages of this year.
