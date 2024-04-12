Truck rollover on main road, driver taken to hospital

UPDATED, Friday, 12.27pm:
Traffic is still being diverted around the Country Fire Authority truck that rolled over on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road Friday morning, April 12.
A Warrnambool police spokesman warned drivers to avoid the Cobden-Warrnambool Road and said that traffic was currently being diverted around the Rollos Road intersection.
The driver, a middle aged man, had been transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment as a precaution.
The driver was initially trapped in the cabin but was soon able to be freed by emergency service personnel.
"Traffic management is still in place while we wait for heavy haulage to arrive to assist with the vehicle recovery," the spokesman said.
"The CFA truck was heading west towards Warrnambool with the male driver in the vehicle when the driver lost control of the back end and the truck flipped."
It's understood there was an accident on the same section of road earlier on Friday morning and the truck potentially slid on oil residue before flipping.
Earlier: Emergency services are heading to a truck rollover on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road.
It's understood from police sources the driver is conscious and breathing.
The accident was reported to emergency services at 10.40am.
Drivers are warned to avoid the area if possible.
More to come.
