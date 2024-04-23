Leather poisoning: Is this the most disposals ever in a Hampden footy game?

Rarely in any football competition does a player touch the ball 50 times in one game.
Remarkably, Steven Motlop did it on debut for North Warrnambool Eagles in a Hampden league win against Port Fairy on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
The former Geelong and Port Adelaide star, playing predominantly across half-back, collected exactly 50 disposals (41 kicks, nine handballs), had six clearances and kicked two goals as the Eagles triumphed 22.12 (144) to 10.5 (65).
His class by foot was on display while his teammates benefited from his advice and direction.
Motlop's stats got us at The Standard thinking - has anyone reached the 50-disposal mark in the Hampden league before? And what is the most disposals by a player in a Hampden league game?
It's likely that someone has reached the mark before - after all the league was formed in 1930 - but we'll likely never know for sure as until this season official statistics weren't available.
Players have come close to matching Motlop across the opening three rounds, with teammates Luke Wines (44 disposals in round two) and former AFL midfielder Michael Barlow (42 disposals in round one) not far away.
With 15 rounds to go this season it will be intriguing to see if anyone can equal or exceed Motlop's tally.
Regardless, it was an impressive way for Motlop to stamp his arrival in the competition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.