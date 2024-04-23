Round two Hampden footy stats: Star mid 'just knows how to find the footy'

Cobden coach Brody Mahoney says one of his star ball-winners is adding another dimension to his game after a stellar 2023 Hampden league campaign.
Bombers midfielder Patty Smith has started 2024 in scintillating form, headlined with a mammoth 45-disposal, 12-clearance, four-tackle and one goal performance in his side's 8.10 (58) to 7.13 (55) win against Warrnambool on Saturday, April 20.
He averages an eye-catching 36 disposals and 10 clearances from the opening three rounds with his side undefeated.
"His performances all year have been fantastic, he's probably one of the most consistent players that I reckon I've ever played with," Mahoney told The Standard.
"He just knows how to find the footy, he's just so clean in and around all those stoppages and congested football.
"It's just an absolute weapon for him in his game and it's fantastic for us to have."
Smith impressed for the Bombers in 2023, earning best player selection on 10 occasions as they made a semi-final.
He also polled extremely well in the Maskell Medal, finishing equal-fourth with 16 votes, just two behind winner Hamish Sinnott.
Although he consistently racked up disposals in 2023, Mahoney said Smith had improved his ability to win the ball on the outside this year.
This was demonstrated on the weekend, with 25 of his possessions uncontested, alongside his 22 contested possessions.
"He had a lot of outside footy as well as his usual probably 15 or 20 touches of inside footy," Mahoney said.
"He's adding more strings to his bow which is fantastic and he's such a good mark and mover around the ground as well. He's definitely a weapon for us, that's for sure."
Mahoney noted Smith was even tagged for the first half and still was likely the leading possession-getter on the ground.
"He's a hard man to stop and he's one of those players you can chuck someone on him and he still finds a way to be in and around that contest just because of how good his hands are."
The Bombers, viewed as Hampden league contenders this year after strong off-season recruiting, aren't short of depth in their midfield.
Mahoney, himself an on-baller, is averaging 27 disposals this season and said the team aimed "to spread the load" in the middle.
"We have about five guys that rotate through there which is good," he said.
"It just keeps teams guessing, I suppose they probably look at the stats and see Patty's getting stats every week but I think most of the time all our midfielders get around 20, around that 16-25."
Mahoney said the addition of 24-year-old former SANFL ruck Tim Auckland had helped the on-ball brigade.
Auckland had 17 disposals and 46 hit-outs against the Blues after recording 19 disposals and a monster 71 hit-outs on debut against Koroit.
Meanwhile, other notable performers from round three included North Warrnambool Eagles pair and former AFL teammates Steven Motlop (50 disposals, six clearances, two goals) and Nathan Vardy 16 disposals, 35 hit-outs, five goals), Portland duo Jake Wilson (13 disposals, six goals) and Toby Jennings (35 disposals, 11 clearances, nine tackles, two goals), South Warrnambool's Myles McCluggage (28 disposals, 13 clearances, 10 tackles, two goals) and Terang Mortlake's Kane Johnstone (30 disposals, 15 marks, five tackles, two goals).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.