The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Key forward recruit finding his feet in powerhouse football team

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
April 22 2024 - 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Royal, pictured in the background, listens intently to coach Nick Couch at the quarter time break. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero
Tyson Royal, pictured in the background, listens intently to coach Nick Couch at the quarter time break. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

A Nirranda recruit providing a point of difference in the forward line says he is "loving it" after shifting across from a Hampden league club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.