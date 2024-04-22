Key forward recruit finding his feet in powerhouse football team

A Nirranda recruit providing a point of difference in the forward line says he is "loving it" after shifting across from a Hampden league club.
Emerging forward Tyson Royal, who crossed from Terang Mortlake in the off-season, has slotted into the Warrnambool and District league premiership unit without a fuss.
Royal has kicked seven goals from his first three matches, including two in the thriller against Russells Creek on Saturday, April 20, 2024, after spending the 2023 season in the Bloods' under 18 team.
The talented athlete, who also captained Ecklin in the South West Cricket division one competition last season, said he was embracing the change, following in the footsteps of Hugh Porter and Connor Cardwell who had also joined the club from Terang Mortlake.
"I'm loving it, it's good fun. It's a really good place to be around," he said.
"A few of the other Terang boys came over to the club and I just wanted a bit of a change-up so thought I'd come across."
Royal's side, in what was high-profile recruit Ben Dobson's debut match for the club, overcame a dogged Creek by 12 points on Saturday.
The Blues and Creekers were neck-and-neck in a tense final term before the reigning premier snagged two late goals.
He said close wins against quality sides early in the season would hold his side in good stead as the year went on.
"It was good to get over the line, they fought back really hard there, had us a bit worried there but good to get over the line," Royal said.
"These (kinds of games) you like to get on the winning end of, obviously it'll help us going forward that's for sure."
The developing tall, described by coach Nick Couch earlier this season as "a real surprise" since joining the club with his impact as a key forward who can pinch hit in the ruck, said he was always looking to improve his own form.
"It's (his form) been alright," he said.
"I wouldn't mind kicking a few more but it's nice to get on the end of a few."
Nirranda will host winless Timboon Demons on Saturday, April 27 in WDFNL round four action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.