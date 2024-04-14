'That's the plan': Reigning premiers hopeful of unleashing star recruit

Nirranda is hopeful of unleashing its boom recruit for his club debut in round three after a delayed start to the Warrnambool and District league season.
The reigning premiers - who easily accounted for Panmure by 90 points in the round two match over the weekend - are confident four-time Koroit premiership player Ben Dobson will play against Russells Creek on Saturday, April 20 at Deakin University.
The ex-Hampden league star, who did not play in 2023, has enjoyed a decorated career which includes experience at VFL and Geelong league level.
But due to cricket commitments - he plays division one for Nestles - he has been slowly building match fitness.
Blues coach Nick Couch told The Standard the plan was to unveil the gun utility against the undefeated Creekers.
"Hopefully he'll play against Russells Creek, he hadn't trained a lot due to cricket so he's been training the last month," he said.
"A lot of it depends on how he's feeling. He spent a year out of footy so hopefully he plays this week, that's the plan.
"The leadership on the ground, being such an intelligent footballer is important. You'll be able to tell with the poise he has with the ball in hands, it'll calm the boys around him.
"We know what he can bring with his loads of experience. His footy nous is hopefully going to make us play better footy."
The premiership mentor said Saturday's 18.15 (123) to 5.3 (33) win was a strong response from last week's opening round defeat against Merrivale in the grand final re-match.
"I think we all managed to contribute across the ground which was important," he said.
"I thought our forward entries weren't deep enough against Merrivale, so the focus this week was to go deeper with a bit more purpose.
"Two-way running was another. I thought last week we didn't transition out of defence well enough and I thought at times (on Saturday) we did that really well."
The premiership mentor said youngster Tyson Royal, who came across from Terang Mortlake, was ultra-impressive with four goals.
"He's been a real surprise, I didn't realise how big of a kid he is for 19,20 and holding down a key forward role at the minute and then pinch hitting in the ruck when Hughy (Giblin) has a rest," he said.
"He competed well with his contested marking and kicked straight. He's fitting in to the club nicely."
Couch said fellow recruit Hugh Porter suffered a rolled ankle and would be assessed through the week.
In the remaining match across the weekend, Allansford continued its undefeated start with a comfortable 14.17 (101) to 5.5 (35) win against Kolora-Noorat.
Experienced heads Justin Fedley and Robbie Hare (seven goals) were instrumental in the victory.
