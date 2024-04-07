The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'He was exceptional for us': Champion big man stars under lights

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 7 2024 - 12:16pm, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manny Sandow and Mathew Lloyd compete for the footy at Merrivale. Pictures by Anthony Brady
Manny Sandow and Mathew Lloyd compete for the footy at Merrivale. Pictures by Anthony Brady

A former Maskell Medal winner proved why he is one of the most dominant Warrnambool and District league players in the competition with a sparkling display under lights on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.