District footy powerhouse adds injection of youth to list

Nirranda is hopeful a new recruit with two years of senior Hampden league experience can add energy and depth to its midfield and forward lines.
Hugh Porter joins the Warrnambool and District league reigning premier from Terang Mortlake with Porter playing 19 of a possible 21 games for the Bloods in 2023, including all three finals, after 11 appearances in 2022.
Porter joins the Blues alongside friend Connor Cardwell, who also played for the Bloods, where he split his time between seniors and reserves in 2022 and lined up for one senior match in 2023. Cardwell previously played a season at Timboon Demons.
Nirranda senior coach Nick Couch was pleased with the club's two latest signings, believing they helped rejuvenate its playing list with some younger recruits.
"Hugh was keen for a change," Couch said. "It was one of those things that sort of fell into place.
"We're happy to have the two boys at Nirranda, (it) gives us good depth in the midfield and up forward which we're always looking for."
The back-to-back premier's off-season recruitment drive has ramped up in recent days with Porter and Cardwell following the signing of Louis Kew last week, with Kew joining from district league rival Panmure.
"We got to Christmas and probably didn't have too many leads but within the space of a week we were able to get back to a few of the people we'd spoken to earlier in (2023) and got them over the line," Couch said.
"Persistence pays off in recruiting.
"Our recruiting team at Nirranda is second to none and leave no stone unturned, got to congratulate them on their efforts."
